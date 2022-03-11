PREP BASKETBALL: Lavaca seniors seeking one more dance in Class 2A championship game

LAVACA --When Renner Reed took over the Lavaca program 10 years ago, his current senior class of Drake Grantham, Kolby Glidewell, Luke Watson and Avery Walker were just in the second grade.

Reed didn't know it at the time, but that group would be Lavaca's ticket to a title opportunity down the road.

Over the years Reed watched them develop into being a coach's dream, a hard-working bunch striving to get better every day. They'll get a chance to make history today in the Class 2A state championship game in Hot Springs.

The seniors will look to lead the way one last time at 7:30 p.m. against Magnet Cove (28-8) with a chance to win the program's first championship.

"I'm spoiled," Reed said with a smile. "They do a lot right. One of their biggest assets is they love to be around the gym. They get work done and are coachable. I've known them for just about their entire life. They know what it takes to win. They have played in big games, but this last one will be the biggest stage."

Lavaca (35-2) has found a lot of success this year on the offensive side of the ball with its seniors. Grantham, Glidewell, Watson and Walker all are usually above 10 points scored each game. The Golden Arrows' ability to share the ball dates back many years and many basketball games together -- all the way back to pee wee basketball together for some in the group.

"I think it's all about trust for us," Grantham said. "If one person is hitting shots, we can find them and ride them. We have all been playing together since the second grade. It's a chemistry built over many years."

If Grantham, Glidewell, Watson and Walker aren't on the court together, you can probably find them fishing, hunting or golfing together.

"This group is a brotherhood," Glidewell said. "This just isn't on the basketball court. We are always hanging out off the court. We are on each other all the time, but we don't take offense to it. We know we just want the best for everybody."

Lavaca recently had a 29-game winning streak snapped when it lost 64-55 to Eureka Springs in the regional championship game. But the Golden Arrows have made their way to the finals with an average of a 20-point margin of victory in the state tournament play.

They have been doing all the little things right in-between. Glidewell scored a career high in the first state tournament game, and the team made 16 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter in the semifinals.

"We dropped one early in the season but then won a lot," Walker said. "You don't want to lose any game, but we have really bounced back after that. We knew what to do to make it happen. It means a lot for us seniors finishing on a strong run."

The Golden Arrows pride themselves playing stout defense. Lavaca will be challenged with Magnet Cove having a height advantage at most positions. But Watson said they are up for the challenge.

"I think what makes us so good is our defense," Watson said. "A lot of people want to score a lot of points. But for us, we brag more if we can hold our guys to low point totals. It's a team buy-in on that side of the ball. It's good to trust our defense because our shots don't always go in."

The seniors are Lavaca basketball lifers. Growing up, they went to as many games as possible and even were the team managers before joining the varsity team.

There have been a lot of great memories along the way leading up to their final game, but a favorite among the seniors has been recent state tournament celebrations in the locker room. Those involve a lot of dancing and water spraying. Now they hope to add one more celebration.

"We don't want to just be happy to be here," Reed said. "This is special and it is history. I think when it's over and reflect, it will be a little more fun. Right now I just don't want to ruin it. Our goal is to treat it like a normal game and go win it. These guys are confident because of all the work they have put in to get to this game."

Lavaca Drake Grantham



Lavaca Luke Watson

