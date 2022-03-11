PREP BASKETBALL:Soller not flashy, fulfills for Indians

Caleb Soller is no stranger to being on an island when it comes to being among both the youngest and now the oldest players on the County Line boys basketball team.

When Soller moved from nearby Charleston to County Line as a sophomore, he found himself as one of the youngest on a senior-laden team.

Three years later, the script has flipped. Soller is now one of the oldest players on a youth-driven team that is attempting to become the first County Line team in more than 50 years to win a state basketball championship.

"It's a lot different this year than when I first moved here," said Soller. "Back then I was a younger guy playing with the older guys and they helped me a lot. Now I'm the older guy trying to help the younger guys."

Soller's statistics are not flashy. He's averaging 6.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the 39-4 Indians who will take on Bradley at 1:45 p.m. today at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs in the Class 1A state title game.

But what the 6-foot guard brings to the team is not just measured in statistics, said County Line coach Joe Brunson.

"Caleb gives us toughness and leadership," said Brunson. "He's been through the battles and he knows how to help his teammates get where they are supposed to be. Those are things that don't show up in the box score, but they are so important. Caleb makes sure we take care of the little things."

County Line has paid its dues to reach the championship game. In the rugged 1A-1 Conference, the Indians were one of three teams that posted 30 wins this season. The New School and Ozark Catholic also posted 30-win seasons.

The Indians' last loss came back on Feb. 1 in a 52-42 loss to The New School. Since then County Line has ripped off 11 straight wins capped by a 61-47 win against The New School in the championship game of the 1A-1 Regional Tournament at home. Soller scored 18 points in that win, including six three-pointers.

"He's our best three-point shooter," said Brunson. "Caleb doesn't talk a lot. He leads by example, but when he does talk, his teammates listen. He has a high basketball IQ."

Aundrae Milum leads the Indians in scoring at 16.8 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds, and Cooper Watson is scoring at 14.5 points per game with 5.7 boards per game.

The Indians will face a tough Bradley team in the finals. The Bears are 35-1 with their only loss to Evangel Christian on Feb. 12. Bradley has rolled through the postseason with nine straight wins including a 62-31 blowout win against The New School in the quarterfinals last weekend. The Bears edged Calico Rock 49-48 to reach today's championship game.

Soller said the Bears will be the Indians' toughest game of the season, and Bradley's 6-6 senior Colbie West will present a huge challenge.

"The like to pressure the ball on defense and No. 21 (West) is a really good player," Soller said. "We'll have to play our best game, play hard and play tough but that is what we've done all year. We're not going to change who we are now, because playing that way has got us here."