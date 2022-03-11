Prep sports roundup

BASEBALL

Joshua, Texas 9, Alma 2

Aubrey, Texas 7, Alma 1

The Airdales dropped a pair of games on a North Texas road swing Thursday.

Alma (1-4) fell behind 5-0 in the first game to Aubrey and could not recover. Logan Taylor lasted just three innings and gave up 4 earned runs to take the loss. Taylor gave up 6 hits and struck out 3.

The Airedales managed just 3 hits with Axl Spain's double representing the high point.

In the second game, Joshua grabbed an early 3-0 lead before the Airedales pulled within 3-2 in the third. Then the Owls took control with 5 runs in the fourth.

Derek Hatcher was 2-for-3 for Alma. Noah Likens took the loss, lasting just 3 innings and allowing 6 earned runs on 6 hits without a strikeout.

Bentonville West 16, Cabot 2

The Wolverines feasted on five Cabot pitchers for 14 hits in a mercy-rule win Thursday.

Dakota Gaines was 3-for-3 with a double and 4 RBIs for West. Ashton Yarbrough was 4-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI and Ty Durham belted a triple and scored 3 runs. Alex Downing also plated a pair of runners.

Drew Carter earned the win, allowing 3 hits over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts.

Springdale 21, Gentry 2

The Bulldogs unleashed a 23-hit attack and never looked back on Wednesday.

Springdale scored 20 runs in the first three innings before the game was called after five.

Four Bulldogs combined on a 4-hitter with 6 strikeouts. Offensively, Yadi Canales was 3-for-3 with a double and 5 RBI. Myron Erks and Brayden Sisemore drove in 3 runs each and Caleb Horsey was 4-for-4 and scored 4 runs. Bryson Scott and Jake McCool each had 3 hits.

SOFTBALL

Rogers 4, Farmington 1

Kadence Janney and Ella Beeman combined on a 2-hitter and struck out 13 in the Lady Mounties' win Thursday.

Janney went 5 innings and allowed 2 hits with 9 strikeouts to earn the win, and Beeman was perfect over 2 innings with 4 strikeouts.

Makenzie Fithian and Dahana Tuomala each homered for Rogers and Kylee Ward was 3-for-3 with a double.

Alma 11, FS Southside 1

The Lady Airedales belted 15 hits and crushed Southside on Thursday at home.

Makenzie Martin belted a 3-run homer for Alma and Julia Nutt, Jada Wallis and Jordan Gramlich all drove in a pair of runs.

Martin also earned the win in the circle, allowing 4 hits with 10 strikeouts.