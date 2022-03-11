Public transit masking to continue one month





WASHINGTON -- Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation through mid-April while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule.

The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that it will extend the requirement through April 18.

TSA said the extra month will give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of covid-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.

The TSA enforces the rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

As of Thursday, more than 98% of the U.S. population is living in areas with low or medium covid-19 case levels, meaning that the CDC no longer recommends face masks in public indoor settings.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that deciding on the right policy for travel was more complicated than setting recommendations for local communities.

"If you're moving from one zone to another and picking people up ... it's a little bit different, and that requires some consultation, which is what [CDC officials] are going to endeavor to do between now and April 18," Psaki said.

















CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that her agency must study the science around virus transmission "but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors."

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee, said he was disappointed in the one-month extension.

"The science does not support this decision," he said. Earlier, Wicker and 30 other Republican senators asked Biden to end the mask rule and a requirement that travelers test free of covid-19 within a day before flying to the U.S.

Airlines for America, a trade group that represents the largest U.S. airlines, said in a statement that it urged the administration to end both rules.

Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said it makes sense to be more cautious on planes, subway trains and buses because "they are designed to efficiently put a lot of people in one place," raising the risk of virus transmission.

Stephen Morse, an infectious-diseases expert at Columbia University, said a short-term extension of the rule is appropriate, but he warned that once it is dropped it will be hard to revive if covid-19 cases surge again. He said there have been so many surprises with the pandemic that "a month may not be long enough."

The federal mask mandate was imposed in January 2021, days after President Joe Biden took office, and has been extended several times. The Trump administration had declined to require masks on public transportation, but airlines began requiring them in mid-2020.

Last September, the Transportation Security Administration doubled the fines for people who refused to wear a mask on public transportation to up to $1,000 for first-time offenders and up to $3,000 for repeat violations.

Since the start of 2021, airlines have reported more than 6,000 incidents of unruly passengers, most of them involving disputes over mask wearing.

endgame themes

Two years into the covid-19 pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates in recent weeks, signaling the crisis appears to be winding down.

The ends of epidemics are not as thoroughly researched as their beginnings. But there are recurring themes that could offer lessons for the months ahead, said Erica Charters of the University of Oxford, who studies the issue.

"One thing we have learned is it's a long, drawn-out process that includes different types of endings that may not all occur at the same time," she said. That includes a "medical end," when disease recedes, the "political end," when government prevention measures cease, and the "social end," when people move on.

This pandemic has waxed and waned differently in different parts of the world. Pandemics don't end with a disease ebbing uniformly across the globe, Charters said. "How a pandemic ends is generally by becoming multiple [regional] epidemics," she said.

But in the United States, at least, there is some reason to believe the end is near:

• About 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and about 29% are both vaccinated and boosted.

• Cases have been falling for nearly two months, with the U.S. daily average dropping about 40% in the past week alone.

• Hospitalizations also have plummeted, down nearly 30%.

• Mask mandates are vanishing, even federal health officials have stopped wearing them, and President Joe Biden has said it's time for people to return to offices and many aspects of pre-pandemic life.

But this pandemic has been full of surprises, lasting more than two years and causing nearly 1 million deaths in the U.S. and more than 6 million around the world. Its severity has been surprising, in part because many people drew the wrong lesson from a 2009-10 flu pandemic that turned out to be nowhere as deadly as initially feared.

"We got all worried but then nothing happened [in 2009], and I think that was what the expectation was," said Kristin Heitman, a Maryland-based researcher who collaborated with Charters.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe and Tom Krisher of The Associated Press.



