FAQ

'Casablanca'

WHAT -- Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater will present the audio play "Casablanca," directed by Scott Anderson, in the style of radio theater as performed during the 1940s, complete with actors, music and sound effects.

WHEN & WHERE -- 3 p.m. March 12 at Fayetteville Public Library and 2 p.m. March 13 at 214 Create, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST -- The FPL performance is free; tickets are $5-$10 at 214 Create

INFO -- www.facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater