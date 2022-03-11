Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Southerner in the second

BEST BET Loving Lucky in the third

LONG SHOT Cant Be Touched in the seventh

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 111-336 (33.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

WILLOW MOON** has competed against much better in two starts at the meeting, and she was claimed by a top connection and may be cruising on a clear early lead. MO MONEYHONEY defeated open conditioned claiming rivals by five lengths at Delta, and she picks up high percentage rider Florent Geroux. DUTCH TREAT was a clear late-running winner at a higher claiming price only two races back, and she is a big threat if able to break more alertly.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Willow MoonCohenDiodoro3-1

7 Mo MoneyhoneyGerouxDeville10-1

2 Dutch TreatVazquezBroberg4-1

1 Tiger BaitGonzalezBarkley9-2

8 Princess Lilli BugCabreraWilson5-2

6 TailorbeswiftBaileyRengstorf8-1

4 Proud VictoriaHiraldoMilligan8-1

5 Very SpicyHarrFires20-1

2 Purse $29,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

SOUTHERNER**** set an honest pace and kept on running in an eight-length victory, and he is spotted to repeat returning in another two-turn conditioned claiming route. JUSTIN'S QUEST finished second best of 11 at this condition Feb. 20, and he has a versatile running style and keeps the leading rider. STOCK DEAL is returning to his preferred distance following a one-paced sprint tuneup, and the solid finisher represents strong connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 SouthernerVazquezCalhoun8-5

9 Justin's QuestArrietaVan Berg7-2

2 Stock DealMedellinDiodoro4-1

6 GainerSantanaVillafranco8-1

3 EgomaniacGonzalezMason10-1

5 Foxy AceCabreraSmith6-1

7 RevenioHarrZito15-1

1 River FinnLopezHaran15-1

8 Kat's HitmanCourtHewitt20-1

3 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

LOVING LUCKY*** had a less-than-ideal trip when beaten a diminishing neck in his first race in blinkers, and note the third- and fourth-place finishers came back to win their next races. MY FAVORITE UNCLE has finished with energy in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and high percentage connections are likely to make him the post-time favorite. QUARANTINE WHISKEY flashed sprinter's speed in a deep and talented field in his debut, and he is dropping in class and may lead this field past every pole.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Loving LuckyArrietaCombs3-1

1 My Favorite UncleRosarioAsmussen9-5

8 Quarantine WhiskeyQuinonezVon Hemel10-1

4 Pizza CharlieCabreraMartin5-1

7 Chisholm TrailHiraldoHawley7-2

2 Dreamer's DelightCourtMartin10-1

6 Tango KiloCanchariVon Hemel12-1

5 Moonshine SurferJordanDeatherage30-1

4 Purse $52,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

SWIFT TAP** contested the pace and battled gamely to the wire in a photo finish defeat, and the beaten post-time favorite had a sharp subsequent work and he drew a favorable post. BANJO BEAR led past every pole but the last one in a tough luck defeat, and the lightly raced speedster is taking a slight drop in class. DRIFTER finished three lengths behind the second selection after a poor start, and he carries 11 fewer ponds with a winning apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Swift TapCabreraMoquett5-2

1 Banjo BearArrietaHartman7-2

4 DrifterBaileyPuhl12-1

6 Jerry's EightyTorresSmith3-1

7 BeeasyContrerasMoysey6-1

3 Speak UnityFrancoMcKnight6-1

2 Catch the SmokeTorresPotts8-1

5 TurnsandconditionsHiraldoVance15-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CUMBERLAND AVENUE*** was compromised by a wide trip in a strong third-place finish when making his local bow, and despite the class jump this is a softer field of sprinters. WOBBERJOD is unbeaten in three races, and he possesses good early speed and appears sharp enough to move up and contend. TOTALIZER followed a clear entry-level allowance sprint victory at Delta with a third-place stake finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Cumberland AvenueCohenDiodoro5-2

9 WobberjodCabreraMoquett3-1

7 TotalizerRosarioAsmussen6-1

5 Space OdesseyVazquezDiodoro8-1

2 Latin CasinoArrietaBecker5-1

4 Dusty HillCourtDixon12-1

8 SeicheSantanaAmescua15-1

3 Five DreamsTorresHewitt10-1

6 Baseball PoliticsGonzalezManley12-1

10 Pop's BiscuitHarrWarpool30-1

6 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

KASSERINE PASS*** won her last three races last spring at Oaklawn, and the horse for course is taking a drop in class after useful third-place return from a layoff. JETS A GINNIN was a clear allowance winner with today's rider aboard opening day, and she may not have cared for the wet footing when overmatched in her second start at the meeting. TEXAS RAIN is fit following a pair of useful front-running route races, and she has won 2 of 5 races at this standard sprint distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Kasserine PassCohenDiodoro5-2

2 Jets a GinninArrietaBecker3-1

6 Texas RainCabreraOrtiz4-1

5 BetchaVazquezMatthews6-1

4 Sophie's AngelHiraldoHartman8-1

1 Midnight KarmaQuinonezPrather12-1

7 TapalongGerouxCasse8-1

8 Lil Miss Hot MessBaileyMurphy20-1

3 Boathouse ViewFrancoDiodoro15-1

7 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, claiming $30,000

CANT BE TOUCHED** has been the easiest of winners in consecutive sprint races, including an allowance win at Remington, and she returns to her preferred distance for new and red-hot trainer Chris Hartman. CURBS AND CONES has been forwardly placed in back to back second-place finishes, and she drew well for a sprinter with speed. ICE BABY exits a dull first try around two turns, but she was a decisive maiden sprint winner at Fair Grounds and may rebound for a top trainer-rider team.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Cant Be TouchedCabreraHartman6-1

10 Curbs and ConesGonzalezBarkley7-2

8 Ice BabySantanaCox3-1

5 Essential BellaHiraldoMcKnight8-1

1 Into ClassicGarciaAmescua12-1

3 No Drama MommaArrietaHartman4-1

9 MumblebeeCohenMcKnight12-1

2 Cost a FortuneContrerasDixon10-1

6 Cypress QueenVazquezCourville8-1

4 Truly a RocketCanchariWitt15-1

8 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JOY'S ROCKET** is a multiple stake winner who is dropping on the heels of a photo finish loss in the American Beauty, and she switches to top rider Joel Rosario. LI'L TOOTSIE broke a tad slow when beaten two lengths in the American Beauty, which snapped a two-race winning streak. NOVEL SQUALL took advantage of a fast pace in a late-running victory at a similar condition, and she may again benefit from a lively pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Joy's RocketRosarioAsmussen8-5

2 Li'l TootsieGerouxAmoss2-1

6 Novel SquallCabreraOrtiz3-1

5 Acting OutGarciaHollendorfer10-1

4 Ring LeaderContrerasRobertson6-1

3 HeadlandArrietaHobby12-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up

EV'S SHERMAN** has been competitive in a three-race career and has the fastest sprint Beyer figures, and he may also be setting the pace. BELLAMYS ROAN crossed the wire just one length behind the top selection two races back, and he is back sprinting following a tough-luck defeat around two turns. FORSAKEN pressed the pace before tiring in a useful route race, and his fourth-place finish behind Gar Hole was a good enough effort to beat this field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Ev's ShermanWalesVillafranco3-1

13 Bellamys RoanVazquezWestermann5-2

6 ForsakenArrietaHartman6-1

3 SkypedHarrNelson9-2

8 Atta PartyChavesSilva10-1

2 Gentlemens JetVazquezMoquett6-1

1 Bettys CashQuinonezVon Hemel6-1

9 KissofthenileContrerasLukas20-1

14 Whelen SpringsCabreraOrtiz4-1

7 BillhillCohenPrather8-1

12 The BusCanchariHornsby12-1

4 Mo VodkaCabreraMilligan15-1

5 Secret SurvivorCourtAshauer15-1

10 Macer the RacerHiraldoLoy10-1