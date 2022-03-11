Rising gas prices have Arkansas lottery officials bracing for dip in ticket sales

The surging price of gasoline has Vicki Skaggs, a Benton office manager, eventually planning on slicing her lottery ticket purchases.

She said she normally buys about $20 of lottery tickets every other day, but she's expecting gasoline to rise over $5 per gallon soon.

"You are going to be only able to afford to go to work and home," Skaggs said Thursday after buying $20 in scratch-off lottery tickets at Casey's gas station and convenience store on North Reynolds Road in Bryant. The cost of unleaded gasoline was $3.89 per gallon at that gas station Thursday.

She isn't the only Arkansan considering adjusting their spending habits with the rising cost of gasoline.

The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $3.90 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch reported Thursday. That's 56 cents more a gallon than it was on Thursday last week and $1.31 more per gallon than it was on Thursday a year ago.

The Arkansas statewide gas price average is 7 cents shy of the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded of $3.97 set in July 2008, according to the AAA.

"Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we've never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state," AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria said. "Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact it's causing on crude oil prices."

Asked how rising gas prices have affected the lottery's revenue so far in March, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director Eric Hagler said Thursday that "As gas prices continue to, quite literally, jump daily, we expect to see additional taper."

"This was forecasted in our budget, so we are not completely surprised," he said in a written statement.

"On a positive note, tax returns are in the mail and spring is around the corner. Historically, March delivers the highest performance, and we are seeking good sell-through of our games," Hagler said.

Stephan Thomas, store manager at Casey's in Bryant, where Skaggs purchased her tickets Thursday, said he hasn't noticed any impact from rising gas prices on lottery ticket sales at the store.

Lottery ticket sales have "been holding steady," he said.

"Lottery has stayed steady at this store."

While Skaggs said she plans to slice her purchases of lottery tickets with the price of gasoline surging, Pablo Ramo of Little Rock said he doesn't anticipate that will eat into his habit of buying lottery tickets.

"I spend money every day on lottery tickets," he said without specifying how much he buys in lottery tickets during an interview at Zimmerman's Exxon gas station and convenience store on University Avenue in Little Rock.

The cost of gasoline in Arkansas is cheaper than the cost of gas in California and New York, where it's "very, very expensive," said Ramo, who is a painter.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.32 on Thursday, which is 59 cents more compared to Thursday last week and $1.51 more than the price per gallon on Thursday last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Drivers in Arkansas are paying the fifth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers in Kansas are paying the least at $3.82 per gallon on average, and at $5.69 per gallon on average California has the most expensive retail fuel prices.

FEBRUARY RESULTS

In February, the lottery's revenue inched up from $42 million a year ago to $42.3 million, while the amount raised for college scholarships increased from $5.5 million to $7.4 million, the lottery reported Thursday in its monthly report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislative Council's lottery oversight subcommittee.

Scratch-off ticket revenues inched up from $35.4 million a year ago to $35.7 million in February, while draw-game sales inched down from $6.6 million to $6.5 million, according to the lottery's reports. In February of 2021, ticket sales lagged for several days during a heavy snowfall.

The lottery's draw games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, Natural State Jackpot, Cash 3, Cash 4 and Lucky for Life.

Asked how gas prices affected the lottery's performance in February, Hagler said gas prices have clearly affected consumer discretionary spending across all retail sectors, including the lottery.

"Consumer budgets are being strained and living essentials are a priority," he said. "We are beginning to see the effects of rising gas prices at point-of-sale. We expected to see some impact, but first noticed significant early signs when reviewing sales data in mid-February. Our own sales force is experiencing pain at the pump, so there is no doubt that our players are feeling the same effect."

February is the eighth month of fiscal year 2022, which started July 1, 2021 and ends June 30.

During the first eight months of fiscal 2022, the lottery's total revenue reached $379.6 million, a decline from $388.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2021.

So far in fiscal 2022, the lottery has raised $61.9 million for college scholarships, a drop from $63.2 million in the same period in fiscal 2021.

At the end of each fiscal year, the lottery transfers unclaimed prize reserve fund minus $1 million to college scholarships.

Through Feb. 28, the lottery reported that the unclaimed prize reserve fund totaled $6.09 million, after receiving $159,264 in unclaimed prizes last month.

Asked how the lottery is performing compared with its projected budget for fiscal 2022, Hagler said the lottery has exceeded its budget for sales by $9.4 million.

March of 2021 was a sales record of $68 million for the lottery, he noted.

"Accordingly, we are expecting to see good sell-through on top of our recently launched new games," Hagler said. "Coming off a record-setting year for performance, we are very, very pleased with year-over-year sales."

For fiscal 2022, Hagler has projected total revenue of $509.2 million, which would be a drop from the record of $632.5 million in fiscal 2021, and the amount raised for college scholarships at $88.6 million, a decline from $106.6 million a year ago.

Lottery officials attributed the records set in fiscal 2021 in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, such as people spending time at home.

Asked about the expected impact of rising gas prices on the lottery's performance in the next few months, Hagler said "if a deterioration in available consumer discretionary dollars continues due to rising inflation, then most definitely we expect to see a negative drag on sales.

"Staples, such as groceries and gas, are taking more from consumers' budgets. Those items that are life-essentials will take priority," he said in his written statement. "That said, lottery is not a destination venue -- one can enjoy playing lottery without spending a lot of additional money traveling to other parts of the state. If true, then we could actually see a shift in consumer entertainment spend that would benefit sales of our lottery games."

SCHOLARSHIPS

The Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship is financed with the lottery's net proceeds with $20 million a year in general revenue.

The state Division of Higher Education has awarded those scholarships to 27,893 students and disbursed $58.1 million so far in fiscal 2022, according to Nick Fuller, an assistant director of finance at the Department of Education.

The division forecast that it will hand out $90 million in these scholarships to 31,000 students in fiscal 2022, after awarding about $86 million a year ago.

The amount handed out for Academic Challenge Scholarships peaked at $132.9 million in fiscal 2013, going to 33,353 students. Scholarship totals have dropped largely because the Legislature cut the amount of initial awards several times.

The 2017 Legislature created the Workforce Challenge Scholarship to use excess proceeds to provide up to $800 a year for students enrolled in programs that lead to qualifications in high-demand occupations.

So far in fiscal 2022, the division has awarded those scholarships to 2,604 students and disbursed $361,644, Fuller said. Division officials have said they expect to distribute $450,000 for these scholarships in fiscal 2022, compared to $487,865 a year ago.

The 2019 Legislature created the Concurrent Challenge program. High school juniors and seniors are eligible to receive the scholarships for a semester or an academic year in which they are enrolled in an endorsed concurrent course or certain programs.

For the Concurrent Challenge Program, the division has awarded scholarships to 9,331 students and disbursed $1.7 million so far in fiscal 2022, Fuller said. For fiscal 2022, the division projects distributing $2.7 million in these scholarships to 13,000 students, compared with $2.4 million to 14,091 students a year ago.

Fuller said Thursday "the projections are still pretty well in line from earlier in the year."

However, he said it's looking more like the total Academic Challenge awardees will be closer to 29,000 rather than the original 31,000 projection.

The lottery started selling tickets Sept. 28, 2009, and has helped raise money for Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships for more than 30,000 students during each of the past 11 fiscal years.