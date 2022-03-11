RIVER VALLEY REPORT: State title games have lots of River Valley ties

The state basketball championship games definitely have a River Valley flavor to them to the point that every classification has a link to the area.

Northside earned a berth in the championship game of the state's largest classification.

The Lady Bears' opponent in Thursday's Class 6A championship game was North Little Rock, coached by Alma native Daryl Fimple. And the Lady Charging Wildcats delivered a title-winning 60-38 game for FimpDog.

Greenwood defeated Jonesboro, 60-49, in the opening game of championship weekend on Thursday for the Class 5A title, which is the sixth for the Lady Bulldogs to go with 2020, 2015, 2014, 2012, and 2010. For Reeves, it was his ninth state title with additional championships in 2002, 2000 and 1999 at Greenland.

Nashville is playing for a girls' state championship in Class 4A. The Scrapperettes are coached by Paul Dean, who served as an assistant for eight years at Greenwood under Reeves.

Nashville will play Farmington on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Dean was on the staff of Reeves for trips to the championship games in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

"This is a big testament to him," Nashville coach Paul Dean said. "He was good to me. He taught me a lot."

In the semifinals on Monday, Nashville outlasted Pulaski Academy, 49-44, in double overtime. The Scrapperettes scored just two points in the fourth quarter and missed four straight free throws at one point in overtime but overcame it to win. Dean credited his coolness as a coach in those moments to being under Reeves for eight years.

"I think so," Dean said. "Being with coach Reeves for all of those years, he's been to the finals 13 times. I tried to learn everything I could from him; how he does his laundry, how he ties his shoes, I literally tried to do everything the way Clay Reeves does. He always kept his cool. He knew when to get fired up and when to stay calm. He's the best."

In Class 3A, Lamar's Lady Warriors will play Bergman for the championship on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The Lady Warriors played in the state championship game four years in a row from 1988-1991, winning in 1988 and 1991.

In Class 2A, Lavaca will make just their third appearance in school history in the state basketball championship game on Friday when the Golden Arrows play Magnet Cove on Friday at 7:45 p.m.

The Golden Arrows lost to Crawfordsville, 58-50, in the championship game in 1981.

The Lady Golden Arrows lost to Waldo in the girls championship game in 1960.

In Class A, the County Line Indians will play Bradley for the title on Friday at 1:45 p.m.

County Line won its only boys state title over Taylor in 1971.

ALMA

Taking the next step

Alma wrapped up the season with a varsity sweep at Mountain Home.

The Airedales won, 39-32, pulling away from an 18-16 lead at the half.

"We obviously wanted to have a little bit more success than we did," Alma coach Dominic Lincoln. "I learned our conference is really tough with a lot of great coaches that really have their teams prepared. I have a ton of respect for everybody in our conference."

It was the first year for Lincoln after taking over for Stan Flenor, who retired as the team's winningest head coach.

Alma had 10 seniors with three starting and two playing significant time off the bench.

"Our seniors did a really good job of buying to change and a new way of doing things," Lincoln said. "They did a good job of setting a foundation. It was an adjustment for those guys after taking over for a legendary coach in coach Flenor, who had been here for so long."

The Lady Airedales won, 42-32, at Mountain Home to wrap up the season.

"We were two games away from making the state tournament," Alma coach Codey Mann said. "They were a triple-overtime loss at Greenbrier and a loss to Russellville at home. I was proud of our group this year."

They finished with two wins in their last three games, including a 45-33 win against Greenbrier to finish 11-16 overall and 4-10 in the 5A-West.

"For the first time since I've been here, we were competitive with every single team with the exception of Greenwood," Mann said. "Our program is taking huge strides to be competitive on a yearly basis. I'm extremely excited about the future."

VAN BUREN

Pointers growing

The Pointers were the youngest team in the 5A-West but was still in the running for fourth and final berth in the state tournament to the end.

"Absolutely," Van Buren coach Brad Autry said. "I think in a lot of ways we exceeded expectations with such a young team and losing so much from last year. The frustrating part being in a position where it could have been even better and not being able to finish some game to put ourselves in a position to win. That will come with experience."

Van Buren lost late leads in two losses to Greenwood, was tied at Russellville at 45-45 early in the fourth quarter before losing, was tied at Mountain Home after three quarters before losing, led Vilonia late in the third quarter before losing, and led Siloam Springs after three quarters before losing.

The Lady Pointers played well down the stretch, winning three of their final five games and losing close games to state tournament participants Siloam Springs and Russellville.

Senior Brooklyn Kannady finished a stellar career with a combined 57 points in the final two games. She finished with 1,138 points in her career, which is fifth all-time in team history. Kannady surpassed Carrie Porter and Erin Gatling, two of Van Buren's all-time greats, during the season.

"She's been a wonderful addition to the program," Van Buren coach Michael Kinney said. "She's broken some records. She's been with us since her ninth grade year. It's been fun to watch her grow and to progress."

BOONEVILLE

Making history

The Booneville Lady Bearcats finished an historic season in the second round of the Class 3A state tournament.

"It's been a process," Goers said. "There wasn't a senior on the team last year. That enabled to get a lot of playing time when they were young. There were only two seniors on the team when they were sophomores that were healthy."

The Lady Bearcats set a school record for wins, finishing 29-2, with a record 27-game winning streak to start the season before a 59-58 loss to Valley Springs in the regional tournament.

Booneville rebounded with a win over Danville in the third-place and then beat Pangburn in the opening round of the state tournament before losing to Lamar.

"It has been a historical season," Goers said. "It was a marathon, not a sprint. It was a great experience. We respected all of our opponents, but we didn't fear anybody."

Heaven Sanchez averaged 12.9 points per game, Leigh Swint 10.5, and Joleigh Tate 9.2.

MANSFIELD

Lady Tigers roared

Mansfield was 7-6 at one point and 1-2 in the conference before finding a winning stride over the next two months.

The Lady Tigers won the didn't lose again in the 2A-4 to win their first conference championship since 1997, backed that up with the district tournament title and won the Class 2A West Region Tournament for the first time since 1987.

Mansfield lost in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament to England, 49-46.

The Lady Tigers finished 24-8.

Alyson Edwards averaged 14.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

That figures

1,083 – points scored in her career by Mountainburg guard Haley Reed, including 529 this season.

29 – wins for a school record by the Booneville Lady Bearcats this season.

9 – State championships for Greenwood coach Clay Reeves after his Lady Bulldogs defeated Jonesboro on Thursday.