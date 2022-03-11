Russians pound port harder





MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city of Mariupol on Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions.

International condemnation escalated over an airstrike in Mariupol a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital. Western and Ukrainian officials called the attack a war crime. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian refusal to permit evacuations from the port city amounted to "outright terror."

As the West seeks new ways to punish Moscow, U.S. President Joe Biden planned to announce today that the United States, the European Union and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations would move to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" trade status, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the highest-level talks held since the invasion began two weeks ago yielded no progress and the number of refugees fleeing the country topped 2.3 million.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that 40-mile convoy of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, the company said. Armored units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.

In Mariupol, a southern seaport of 430,000, the situation was increasingly dire as civilians trapped inside the city scrounged for food and fuel. More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege of the frigid city, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Residents have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees.

"They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor.

Grocery stores and pharmacies were emptied days ago by people breaking in to get supplies, according to a local official with the Red Cross, Sacha Volkov. A black market is operating for vegetables, meat is unavailable, and people are stealing gasoline from cars, Volkov said.

Places protected from bombings are hard to find, with basements reserved for women and children, he said. Residents, Volkov said, are turning on one another: "People started to attack each other for food."

Repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians have been thwarted by Russian shelling, Ukrainian authorities said.

"They want to destroy the people of Mariupol. They want to make them starve," Vereshchuk said. "It's a war crime."

All told, some 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy told Russian leaders that the invasion will backfire on them as their economy is strangled. Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee and prices to rise sharply.

"You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes," Zelenskyy said. "And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens -- everyone whom you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children."

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed such talk, saying the country has endured sanctions before.

"We will overcome them," he said at a meeting of government officials. He did, however, acknowledge the sanctions create "certain challenges."

In addition to those who have fled the country, millions have been driven from their homes inside Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people, half the population of the metropolitan area, have left the capital.

"Every street, every house ... is being fortified," he said. "Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands."

Western officials said Russian forces have made little progress on the ground in recent days and are seeing heavier losses and stiffer Ukrainian resistance than Moscow apparently anticipated.

A child was among those killed in the hospital airstrike Wednesday. Seventeen people were also wounded, including women waiting to give birth, doctors, and children buried in the rubble. Images of the attack, with pregnant women covered in dust and blood, dominated news reports in many countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack "a shameful and immoral act of war." Britain's Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the hospital was hit by indiscriminate fire or deliberately targeted, "it is a war crime."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed concerns about civilian casualties as "pathetic shrieks" from Russia's enemies, and denied Ukraine had even been invaded.

HARRIS IN POLAND

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine's neighbor Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation into the invasion, saying, "The eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities."

Speaking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at a news conference in Warsaw, where she is demonstrating U.S. support for NATO's eastern flank allies, Harris expressed outrage over the bombing Wednesday of the maternity hospital and scenes of bloodied pregnant women being evacuated, as well as other attacks on civilians.

"Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching," said Harris, noting that the United Nations has already started a process to review allegations. "I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities."

Harris' visit to Poland came amid a question between Warsaw and Washington over a Polish proposal to send its Soviet-made fighter jets to a U.S. and NATO base in Germany so they could then go to Ukraine. Poland, in turn, would receive American F-16s.

Poland had publicly floated the proposal without first consulting the U.S. Just as Harris arrived in Warsaw late Wednesday, the Pentagon rejected the idea, saying it would run the risk of escalating the Russia-Ukraine war.

At Thursday's news conference, both Harris and Duda sought to brush aside differences on the fighter jets issue.

"I want to be very clear, the United States and Poland are united in what we have done and are prepared to do to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine, full stop," she said.

When asked why Poland announced its proposal without first consulting the United States, Duda stressed his government's intention was driven by a desire for "NATO as a whole to make a common decision" on the matter.

"In a nutshell we have to be a responsible member of the North Atlantic Alliance," Duda said.

Harris' embrace for an investigation of war crimes came after the Biden administration on Wednesday warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded.

Duda said, "It is obvious to us that in Ukraine Russians are committing war crimes." He added that in his view the invasion was "bearing the features of a genocide -- it aims at eliminating and destroying a nation."

Harris praised the Polish people for their generosity for taking in nearly 1.5 million refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

"I've been watching or reading about the work of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and so I bring you thanks from the American people," Harris said earlier during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The vice president also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while in Warsaw. Trudeau credited the Biden administration for rallying Europe's largely unified response.

"Vladimir Putin totally underestimated the strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people," Trudeau said. "But he also underestimated the strength and resolve of democracies to stand up in support of Ukraine, [and] in support of those values, and principles that underlie everything we do."

Harris' visit to Poland and Romania was billed by the White House as a chance for the vice president to consult with two of the leaders from eastern flank NATO nations about the growing humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Already, more than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine -- with more than half coming to Poland -- and even more expected to arrive in the days ahead.

Duda warned of a "refugee disaster" if Poland doesn't receive more assistance to help house and feed Ukrainians fleeing the conflict. He said he asked Harris for the U.S. to "speed up" the process for those Ukrainian refugees who would want to go to the U.S.

"The United States is absolutely prepared to do what we can and what we must to support Poland, in terms of the burden that they have taken on," Harris said.

TALKS FAIL

The highest-level talks between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war failed to stop the fighting, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia declaring Thursday that a cease-fire was not even on the table at his meeting in Turkey with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine said Lavrov indicated he did not have the authority to negotiate even a 24-hour cease-fire, showing that the talks, arranged by Turkey, had failed to alleviate the suffering of the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians under Russian fire.

"The broad narrative he conveyed to me is that they will continue their aggression until Ukraine meets their demands, and the least of these demands is surrender," Kuleba told reporters after he met for more than an hour with Lavrov and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, whose top diplomat has held a total of 10 calls with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts since the start of the war, said Wednesday that the meeting could "crack the door open to a permanent cease-fire."

Separate remarks by Kuleba and Lavrov after their meeting dashed hopes for a cease-fire.

"I have the impression that Minister Lavrov came to talk but not to decide," Kuleba said.

Lavrov stuck to Putin's original demands from the start of the war, describing the goals of Russia's invasion as the "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

When asked in a news conference whether the war could threaten countries beyond Ukraine, Lavrov said: "We do not plan to attack other countries. We didn't attack Ukraine, either."

Lavrov said Russia remained open to talks, leaving the door open to a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin and pointing to Zelenskyy's recent comments that he was prepared to make concessions over issues such as Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO to stop the war. Zelenskyy told Germany's Bild newspaper in an interview published Wednesday that he was "ready to take certain steps" to end the war -- but that he needed to speak directly to Putin in order to carry them out.

"We are ready to discuss security guarantees for the Ukrainian state along with security guarantees for European countries and, of course, for the security of Russia," Lavrov said. "And the fact that now, judging by the public statements of President Zelenskyy, an understanding of just such an approach is beginning to take shape, inspires a certain optimism."

But Lavrov said that for now, the main negotiating track was the one between Russian and Ukrainian officials who had been meeting in Belarus. Negotiators have met there for three rounds of talks, clashing over issues like limited cease-fires and civilian evacuations. One member of the Russian delegation said Thursday that the date for a fourth round of those talks had yet to be set, said reporters.

Cavusoglu, who sat between Lavrov and Kuleba on Thursday, described the meeting as "extremely civilized," without raised voices.

"No miracles should be expected in just one meeting," Cavusoglu said. "This political-level meeting is an important beginning."

Information for this article was contributed by Anton Troianovski and Marc Santora of The New York Times and Evgeniy Maloletka, Mike Corder, Chris Megerian, Yuras Karmanau, Felipe Dana, Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Andrew Drake and staff members of The Associated Press.

A woman covers herself with a blanket near a damaged fire truck after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Katya, 14-years-old, is treated in a hospital after being shot while fleeing with her family from a village near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Firefighters help a woman to evacuate from a damaged by shelling apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A relative mourns the body of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. Temporary cease-fires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a long line of people and cars waiting by the damaged Irpin River bridge during the Russian invasion, in Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows troops and military vehicles deployed in Ozera, Ukraine, northeast of Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



A man who injured by shelling near his home is treated at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an industrial area and nearby fields in southern Chernihiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)







A destroyed tank sits on a main road Thursday near Brovary, north of Kyiv, after fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces. (AP/Felipe Dana)







Relatives and friends mourn Thursday during a funeral for senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, on the outskirts of Lviv in western Ukraine. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. Temporary ceasefires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. (AP/Bernat Armangue)







A Ukrainian soldier takes a photograph of a damaged church Thursday after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)











