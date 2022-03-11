Sexual abuse of 6-year-old girl results in 45-year prison sentence

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.

Kevin Cabreara-Arteaga, 22, had been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault. A jury on Thursday returned with guilty verdicts following a trial that began Wednesday.

The panel later recommended Cabreara-Arteaga serve 25 years in prison for the rape and 20 years for the sexual assault, with the sentences served consecutively.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren followed the jury's recommendations and imposed the sentences. The consecutive sentences means Cabreara-Arteaga was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Cabreara-Arteaga was arrested April 3 for sexually abusing the girl.

The girl, now 7, told her grandmother about the abuse, and her grandmother told the girl's mother.

The girl was later interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Little Flock, where she disclosed details of the abuse. Prosecutors played a recording of the interview for the jury.

Peter Giardino, Cabreara-Arteaga's attorney, questioned whether the girl was competent to testify but later withdrew his motion.

Karren found the girl understood the truth from a lie and found the girl competent to testify.

"She understands," Karren said. "She's sensible. She's an intelligent young girl."

The girl's mother provided Rogers police detective Rick Yeager with a message that Cabreara-Arteaga sent her. Prosecutors introduced the message as evidence against Cabreara-Arteaga.

He apologized for his actions and asked the girl's mother not to report it to police.

"You heard her words ... her 6-year-old kindergartner words," Sarah Phillips, deputy prosecutor, told jurors in her closing statements.

She told the panel they watched the video as the girl, using a doll, demonstrated the abuse in the video.

"She is describing something a 6-year-old wouldn't know except from experiencing it," Phillips said.

Giardino told jurors in his closing statements Cabreara-Arteaga is guilty of the sexual assault but told jurors prosecutors hadn't proved his client was guilty of the rape charge.

The judge ordered Cabreara-Arteaga not to have any contact with the victim or any minors.

He will be required to register as a sex offender.