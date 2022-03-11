Sooners’ late rally muzzles Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser remembers the feeling a couple weeks ago when the Sooners learned that Elijah Harkless, their heartbeat on the floor and one of their best all-around players, was done for the season with an injury.

They were stunned, Moser said, and it took a couple games to get back on track.

The Sooners are certainly rolling now.

Umoja Gibson scored 14 points, including a crucial three-point play with less than a minute to go, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half for a 72-67 victory over third-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 quarterfinals Thursday night to undoubtedly earn some major points with the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

"Really happy for the guys to stick with us and be resilient," Moser said. "We regrouped. We've won four in a row, and that was a huge win for us. It's a testament to this group and how close they're becoming, and how resilient they're becoming, blocking out all the outside noise and just focusing on what we need to do to win games."

It helps that Jacob Groves, who took Harkless' spot in the starting lineup, came through with 15 points. Marvin Johnson added 12, including two foul shots with five seconds left, and Jalen Hill and Jordan Goldwire finished with 10 apiece.

Now, the Sooners (18-14) have a date in the Big 12 semifinals tonight.

The Sooners were clinging to a 61-60 lead with just under 3 minutes left when Gibson broke a full-court press for a layup. The 6-1 guard added a three-point play to make it 68-62 with 49 seconds left, then grabbed the rebound off James Akinjo's missed three-pointer to give Oklahoma the ball with just over 30 seconds remaining.

The Sooners did enough at the foul line to hold on from there.

"I think it's just kind of an accumulation of a lot of things, building up to the end of the season," Groves said. "We're playing great basketball at the right time of the year, and that's exciting. Got two more to win."

Akinjo finished with 16 points but was just 6 of 16 from the floor for Baylor (26-6), the co-champions with Kansas during the regular season. Jeremy Sochan added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

"I was proud of the way our guys competed at the end, where we pressed and cut it to a one-possession game, but how we started both halves was probably a key to the game," said Baylor Coach Scott Drew, whose team beat the Sooners twice in the regular season. "I probably did a bad job of preparing our guys."

The Sooners, who had won three in a row coming into the tournament, kept their momentum going throughout most of the first half. They scored the first seven points, at one point led 17-10 and never trailed for the first 18-plus minutes.

All that work went to waste in the final couple minutes of the first half.

They were still leading 25-21 when Johnson and Groves combined for three turnovers in four trips down the floor. The last of them ended up in a run-out for the Bears, and Dale Bonner drilled a three-pointer from right in front of the Oklahoma bench, giving the reigning national champions their first lead of the game.

Sochan's three-point play with 2.6 seconds left capped a 12-2 run and gave Baylor a 33-27 advantage at the break.

The Sooners slowly crept even in the second half, and Hill's go-ahead bucket with 11 1/2 minutes to go started a 9-0 run.

Groves did most of the work, turning over Flagler and throwing down a dunk in transition, then taking a charging foul. That was before back-to-back baskets by Johnson -- including a three-pointer that just beat the shot clock.

NO. 6 KANSAS 87,

WEST VIRGINIA 63

Ochai Agbaji led sixth-ranked Kansas with 18 points, West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins picked up two technical fouls and was ejected 10 minutes into the game, and the Jayhawks cruised past the Mountaineers.

The top-seeded Jayhawks (26-6), who also beat the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, will play fifth-seeded TCU tonight for a spot in the title game.

Christian Braun added 11 points and 15 rebounds for Kansas, which jumped out to a 41-19 lead by halftime and was never seriously threatened down the stretch. Jalen Wilson had 15 points and Mitch Lightfoot finished with 10.

Malik Curry led West Virginia ( 16-17) with 19 points. Taz Sherman had 10 points but was just 3 of 14 from the floor.

Most of the excitement in the Big 12 Tournament's second quarterfinal came in the first 10 minutes.

The Jayhawks roared to a 19-4 lead thanks to Agbaji and Lightfoot, whose alley-oop bucket sent a T-Mobile Center full of red- and blue-clad fans into a frenzy.

At the other end, Sherman missed a bucket -- the 16th miss in the Mountaineers' first 17 shots -- and complained to referee Doug Sirmons about the no-call. Sirmons immediately gave him a technical foul, and when Huggins roared off the bench in defense of his player, the Mountaineers' Hall of Fame finalist got two technicals of his own.

Huggins' longtime associate head coach, Larry Harrison, took over when he headed to the locker room.

TCU 65, NO. 22 TEXAS 60

Damion Baugh led TCU on a frantic second-half comeback, Eddie Lampkin provided the go-ahead bucket with 39 seconds left, and the Horned Frogs rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat No. 22 Texas.

Baugh finished with 17 points, and Mike Miles overcame an ankle injury and a dreadful first half to add 13 points as fifth-seeded TCU (20-11) rode its school-record fifth win over a ranked team this season into a semifinal matchup with No. 6 Kansas.

The Horned Frogs trailed 40-20 before Miles scored just before halftime, and that jumpstarted a comeback fueled by some hot shooting and defensive stops. They finally pulled ahead with just under seven minutes left, then took the lead for good when Baugh found Lampkin under the basket on a set play out of a timeout.

Marcus Carr missed at the other end for Texas (21-11), Lampkin pulled down the rebound, and Francisco Farabello made both of his free throws with 15.9 seconds left to put the game away.

Timmy Allen led the Longhorns with 16 points and nine rebounds. Courtney Ramey had 15 points and nine boards.

