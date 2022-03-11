Spain backs inquiry on sexual abuse by church members

MADRID — Spanish parliamentarians are tasking the country’s ombudsman with the first official investigation into the depth of sexual abuse committed by members of Spain’s Roman Catholic church.

All lawmakers except for members of a far-right party that holds roughly 15% of the seats in Spain’s Congress of Deputies, or lower house, on Thursday backed the proposal introduced by socialists and a Basque nationalist party.

A separate proposal by three left-wing parties, including the ruling national coalition’s junior partner United We Can, to open a full parliamentary commission was rejected this week as consensus built around keeping the probe isolated from the political sphere.

The three parties ended up supporting leaving the probe in the hands of ombudsman Angel Gabilondo because they said it guaranteed that the church will be held accountable.

Thursday’s vote was momentous on the back of increasing public harrowing accounts of abuse and an admission of the problem by some Catholic orders and bishops.