Spending bill with Ukraine aid sent to Biden

WASHINGTON -- A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its European allies won final congressional approval Thursday.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion killing thousands and forcing over 2 million others to flee, the Senate approved the overall $1.5 trillion spending legislation by a 68-31 bipartisan margin. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions, but they've rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine.

"We promised the Ukrainian people they would not go at it alone in their fight against Putin," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said just before the vote. "And once we pass this funding in a short while, we will keep that promise."

The House passed the compromise bill Wednesday. President Joe Biden's signature was seen as likely.

About half of the $13.6 billion measure was for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon's costs for sending U.S. troops to other Eastern European nations nearby. Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies' defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

Republicans strongly backed that spending. Many of them criticized Biden for moving too timidly, such as in the dispute with Poland over how that nation could give MiG fighter jets to Ukraine that its pilots know how to fly.

"This administration's first instinct is to flinch, wait for international and public pressure to overwhelm them, and then take action only after the most opportune moment has passed us by," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.

White House aides told Congress last month that Biden wanted $6.4 billion to counter Russia's invasion. He ended up formally requesting $10 billion, an amount that it took an eager Congress just a few days to boost to its final figure of $13.6 billion.

The $1.5 trillion bill carrying that aid gave Democrats a near 7% increase for domestic initiatives, which constituted a bit less than half the package. That translated to extra spending for schools, housing, child care, renewable energy, biomedical research, law enforcement grants to communities and feeding programs.

The measure also specifically directs money to minority communities and historically black colleges, renews efforts aimed at preventing domestic violence against women and requires infrastructure operators to report serious hacking incidents to federal authorities.

Republicans backed an almost 6% boost for defense, including money for 85 advanced F-35 fighter planes, 13 new Navy ships, upgrades for 90 Abrams tanks, a pay raise for troops and improvements for schools on military bases. There would be another $300 million for Ukraine and $300 million for other Eastern European allies on top of the measure's emergency funding.

The GOP also prevailed in retaining decades-old restrictions against using federal money to pay for nearly all abortions. And Biden abandoned goals for his 2022 budget that envisioned 16% domestic program increases and defense growth of less than 2%.

Democratic leaders restored the old practice of earmarks, hometown projects for lawmakers that Congress dropped in 2011.

The practice restored, the expansive spending bill included thousands of the projects at a price tag of several billion dollars.

Affirming the practice's popularity, the Senate rejected an amendment by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to strip the earmarks from the package.

Braun said the earmarks encompassed 367 pages that weighed five pounds and showed "the swamp is rising again." The amendment was defeated by a bipartisan 64-35 margin.

Government agencies have operated under last year's lower spending levels since the new fiscal year began Oct. 1.

Months of talks produced the compromise spending pact this week. With the latest temporary spending measure expiring Friday night, Biden's signature of the $1.5 trillion bill would avert a weekend federal shutdown.

From left, European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., German Ambassador Emily Haber, and Lithuanian Ambassador Audra Plepyte join other diplomats to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters about the Russian invasion of Ukraine following a Democratic strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

