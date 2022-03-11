Springdale firefighters save life while on business trip





SPRINGDALE -- "Hello, Springdale Fire Department," Mike Lyle jubilantly hailed in a video played Tuesday night at the end of the City Council meeting.

Lyle, the director of manufacturing at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wis., wanted to thank Springdale firefighters and paramedics for saving his life.

Springdale Fire Chief Blake Holte, Assistant Chief Jim Vaughan and Capt. James Kehrli were at the Pierce plant on Feb. 8 for a preconstruction meeting about a new pumper truck for Station 4, where Kehrli is stationed. Kehrli also served on the department's design team for the truck, Holte said.

Scott Jones, the Northwest Arkansas sales representative for Pierce, was with them. He related the story and shared Lyle's video through an email Tuesday that came to Mayor Doug Sprouse as a surprise, Sprouse said.

Jones and the Springdale firefighters all heard a call through the plant for the company's emergency response team -- which was not unusual, Jones said. A few minutes later, they heard a call for an automated external defibrillator or AED.

"You could see it in their eyes, and you knew what was fixing to happen," Jones said. His own experience as a retired firefighter/paramedic led him to see the signs.

The Springdale crew calmly walked from the conference room where they were meeting, down a short hall to the plant's cafeteria, Jones said.

They settled in there for 26 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and five or six shocks from the defibrillator.

Lyle, 54, survived and sent Jones a video to let the Springdale crew know it.

"I heard you guys were checking in on me," he said in the video. "I thought I had better send a quick video because this might just fall in the category of seeing and hearing is believing.

"I'm fantastic," he said with exuberance. "Especially considering the way we met back on Wednesday, Feb. 8."

Holte said it's very rare for someone unresponsive for that long a time to survive. He noted the manufacturing plant is not in the city, so local emergency officials' response time was longer than what's expected in Springdale. They continued the life support until the local crew arrived.

Lyle said he's thankful because most people would have given up and stopped CPR.

Lyle reported Wednesday in a phone call from Appleton that his chest is still a little sore.

"Who has the muscles?" he asked of the Springdale crew.

Lyle said he had no previous health problems, even after the massive heart attack. His blood pressure, his blood work, his heart monitoring show nothing wrong -- but he does now have a "large defibrillator implanted in my chest."

Jones also credited the Pierce emergency response team in a phone call Wednesday.

"The emergency response team did a great job, but it's something they don't do every day," he said.

He noted the Springdale firefighters stepped up to lead the scene and started CPR.

"It's due to their efficiency that guy is alive today," Jones said. "It's what they do every day, and they didn't get excited about it.

"And they did it when they were out of town," he added.

"It's due to their level of responsibility, their grit, their determination. Their calm and organized manner under pressure," Lyle added. "If any little error had happened ... there are dozens of reasons I shouldn't be here."

But Springdale firefighters are a humble lot.

"We just showed up," Holte said Thursday. "We offered to help, and they let us."

Lyle was told the Pierce human resource employees on the afternoon of the incident went looking for the Springdale crew and found them back to work on specifications for the truck.

Lyle related the men were wondering why they were being thanked.

"'Oh, that thing,'" he said, mimicking their response with a grateful laugh. "'It's what we do all the time.'"

Lyle said he will go back to work when the doctors clear him.

"Every ounce of me, every piece of me, knows that the company and the customers are responsible for me being alive," he said.

"I work in the industry, but it never hit me how important that work was," Lyle said. "We build a great fire truck. They save lives."

Kehrli, one of the captains leading Station 4, responds to calls every shift, Holte said. But he and Vaughan have worked in administration for several years.

Holte said it had been about six months since he last applied CPR, noting the administration will hear calls or be driving by and stop to help.

Three months into his job as chief, he still wears his radio strapped across his body.

The local department's training program keeps all firefighters up to date on their skills, Holte said.

Firefighters -- and police officers -- save lives all the time, Sprouse said.

"This is a great example of the kind of people that do that kind of work and what they do it for," he said. "It's especially rewarding when we get these reminders, and they save lives somewhere else."

"I can't wait for the time when I get to shake your hands and meet you face to face," Lyle concluded his video. "You'd better be careful, because I'm likely to give you the biggest bear hug I can."

