State Division I college football schedules

STATE DIVISION I SCHEDULES
ARKANSAS
DATEOPPONENT
Sept. 3Cincinnati
Sept. 10South Carolina*
Sept. 17Missouri State
Sept. 24Texas A&M*+
Oct. 1Alabama*
Oct. 8at Mississippi State*
Oct. 15at Brigham Young
Oct. 29at Auburn*
Nov. 5Liberty
Nov. 12LSU*
Nov. 19Mississippi*
Nov. 26at Missouri*
*SEC game
+at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
ARKANSAS STATE
DATEOPPONENT
Sept. 3Grambling State
Sept. 10at Ohio State
Sept. 17at Memphis
Sept. 24at Old Dominion*
Oct. 1La.-Monroe*
Oct. 8James Madison*
Oct. 15at Southern Miss.*
Oct. 22at La.-Lafayette*
Oct. 29South Alabama*
Nov. 12Massachusetts
Nov. 19at Texas State*
Nov. 26Troy*
*Sun Belt game
NOTE The University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff have not yet announced their 2022 football schedules.