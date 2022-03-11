State Division I college football schedules

STATE DIVISION I SCHEDULES

ARKANSAS

DATEOPPONENT

Sept. 3Cincinnati

Sept. 10South Carolina*

Sept. 17Missouri State

Sept. 24Texas A&M*+

Oct. 1Alabama*

Oct. 8at Mississippi State*

Oct. 15at Brigham Young

Oct. 29at Auburn*

Nov. 5Liberty

Nov. 12LSU*

Nov. 19Mississippi*

Nov. 26at Missouri*

*SEC game

+at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

ARKANSAS STATE

DATEOPPONENT

Sept. 3Grambling State

Sept. 10at Ohio State

Sept. 17at Memphis

Sept. 24at Old Dominion*

Oct. 1La.-Monroe*

Oct. 8James Madison*

Oct. 15at Southern Miss.*

Oct. 22at La.-Lafayette*

Oct. 29South Alabama*

Nov. 12Massachusetts

Nov. 19at Texas State*

Nov. 26Troy*

*Sun Belt game

NOTE The University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff have not yet announced their 2022 football schedules.