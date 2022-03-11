Student gets national contest spot

Keiren Minter, a junior at Watson Chapel High School, has been selected to represent Arkansas June 24-37 at the National Educators Rising Conference at Washington, D.C.

Minter will compete in a job interview competition where entrants apply for a position as a paraprofessional, according to a news release.

The contest will include submitting a cover letter explaining why the entrant is a good candidate for the position, as well as a resume that details relevant work, volunteer opportunities, and educational experiences.

Judges will review the submissions and candidates will be interviewed for a paraprofessional position. Minter is looking forward to representing Arkansas, according to the release.

"This will be my second time to compete at nationals," Minter said. "Last year, I competed in the EdRising Moment competition, but it was virtual. I can't wait to compete in person this year."

Building the Educators Rising program in Jefferson County is a focus initiative for the Teacher Excellence Program at Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative (ARESC).

When ARESC started the Teacher Excellence Program in 2019, there were no Educators Rising programs in the city of Pine Bluff.

Under the leadership of Celeste Alexander, teacher excellence coordinator, student participation in Educators Rising competitions has increased by over 600%.

"I am thrilled with the growth of the program and the success of hard-working students like Keiren," Alexander said.

It was motivation from Alexander that prompted Minter to enter the interview competition.

"I am running for a state office in Educators Rising, and I wasn't sure that I would have time to prepare for the competition. I am so happy that Dr. Alexander gave me the motivation to compete," Minter said.

Minter's teacher leader, Tiffany Jackson, is also excited by the opportunities provided by the Educators Rising program.

"I'm very proud of Keiren," Jackson said. "We will be working hard to support him and to make sure he represents Arkansas well."