Super Quiz: Who Are These People?

1. People who trace their origins through the ancient Hebrew people of Israel to Abraham.

2. An Asian people once led by Genghis Khan and Kublai Khan.

3. They established an empire in Mexico that was overthrown by Hernan Cortes.

4. An American Indian people originally from Florida.

5. They are widely known as Gypsies, which they consider to be a racial slur.

6. Any of about 25 American Indian peoples, including Hopi, Zuni and Taos.

7. Members of the party that seized power in Russia by the Revolution of 1917.

8. The offspring of an Indigenous American and a person of European ancestry.

9. Members of an Indigenous people of the Japanese archipelago.

ANSWERS:

1. Jews

2. Mongols

3. Aztecs

4. Seminoles

5. The Romani people

6. Pueblos

7. Bolsheviks

8. Mtis

9. Ainu