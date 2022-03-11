‘The Batman’

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson

Director: Matt Reeves

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 2 hours, 55 minutes

Playing theatrically

"Second Take" is an occasional feature that offers another look at current movies.

Director Matt Reeves brings new flavor to the Dark Knight in "The Batman," an ambitious fresh take on Batman, Gotham City, and the many well-known characters who inhabit it. "The Batman" (co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig) is more of a detective story than a superhero movie. And rather than following the stock comic book blueprints that are today's norm, "The Batman" falls more in line with edgy crime thrillers like Fincher's "Se7en" and "Zodiac." In some ways it's a love letter to classic noir. Other times it plays like a hard-boiled procedural with as many bold cerebral choices as eye-popping visual ones.

Robert Pattinson is the latest to don the cape and the cowl in what is the first solo nonanimated Batman movie since Nolan's 2012 "The Dark Knight Rises." Pattinson slides right into the dueling roles of brooding billionaire Bruce Wayne and the vigilante Caped Crusader. What's fascinating is how Reeves braids the two personas together in ways we haven't seen before. And while the Batman films are notorious for being dark, here the grim and grimy dystopian tone surrounds you in what feels like a three-hour visceral nightmare.

As with most Batman stories, Gotham plays an essential role. Mixing old Gothic architecture with a dull glow of LED and neon, the dour rain-soaked design is a perfect reflection of the city's deterioration. This is a diseased Gotham with striking similarities to our modern society -- the bitter division, the rise in crime, the corrupt leadership willing to let the city burn if it means holding onto power. It's as if Reeves is holding up a mirror and asking, "Do you see this America? This is where you're heading. Is this what you want?"

Reeves wisely bypasses the whole Batman origin story, which most people (die-hard and casual fans alike) know by heart. From the beginning, there's already a batsuit, a batmobile, a batsignal and the batcave. And Batman and Gotham PD Lt. Jim Gordon (a terrific Jeffrey Wright) are already two years into their off-the-record crime-busting partnership. Of course there are references to Thomas and Martha Wayne and how their death has shaped Bruce and given birth to the Batman. It's an essential piece to any Batman story. But Reeves is crafty in how he uses it and adds some fresh and interesting twists of his own.

Fitting for a movie this bleak, the story begins with the brutal murder of Gotham City's mayor at the hands of a masked serial killer who goes by The Riddler (Paul Dano). Aside from his affection for handmade greeting cards and duct tape, Riddler has a special interest in the Batman. With each new high profile victim, the killer leaves a new riddle specifically for him. This twisted game of cat-and-mouse eats up much of the film's first half as Gordon works with Batman (much to the chagrin of many of his fellow officers) to piece together the clues before Riddler kills again. This is where the film decreases the detective angle, and Batman and Gordon's relationship takes form.

But there are several other players with key roles to play. Of course you have Alfred, here played by Andy Serkis. There's Zoe Kravitz's seductive and mysterious Selina Kyle, a fresh spin on the Catwoman character with personal stakes in the game. She works at a nightclub run by Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), a powerful mob boss and drug trafficker who has most of the city's leaders on his payroll. Falcone's right-hand man is Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin. He's played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell in heavy makeup and prosthetics. It's an astonishing transformation and Farrell is an absolute scene-stealer.

And then there's Dano who gives an effectively creepy spin on Riddler. There are no green spandex or persistent cackling. Dano's Riddler is a meticulous and calculated killer; a sociopath with brains and a very clear agenda in mind. His murders are detailed and with purpose, and his cold calloused pathology makes him a terrifying threat. And Dano's boyish appearance makes Riddler even more unsettling. And much like Nolan's treatment of the Joker, Reeves doesn't overuse his chief villain. He's in there just the right amount of time.

The more you watch "The Batman" the more you appreciate the differences in Reeves' vision. For example, gone is the 'billionaire playboy' Bruce Wayne. There's a fleeting reference to it, but in this Gotham it's hard to visualize big lavish galas and hobnobbing with the elite. Much like Bruce, the people of Gotham seem beaten down by a city that's eating itself alive. Also, while this is a superhero movie per se, Reeves' Batman is far more grounded in reality. Much of it is inherent to the story, but just as much comes through Greig Fraser's moody cinematography and Michael Giacchino's epic score -- both Oscar-worthy.

"The Batman" gives you a lot to process, but when fully considered this is a truly great addition to the character's big screen legacy. What I like best is that Matt Reeves has delivered something strikingly unique -- not only for a Batman movie but within the superhero genre as a whole. And while I wasn't initially sold on its length, the movie earns its three hour running time. Sure, you could pick apart some of Reeves' choices and find things to trim down. But doing so would cut out what makes his movie unique. And with so much potential on the horizon, I want Reeves using his creative freedom to the fullest.