UA football staff to open spring practice with pay raises





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman clearly ties the football program's 2021 success to continuity on the coaching staff, and retaining coordinators Kendal Briles and Barry Odom during the offseason loomed large for the third-year coach.

While previewing Sunday's start of spring practice in his first media conference since the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl to cap a 9-4 season, Pittman talked about the value of retaining coaches on the day the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received details of new contracts for assistant coaches after a public records request

Odom's salary rose by $100,000 to $1.85 million, and the terms of his new deal will take the former Missouri head coach through the 2024 season. The same term holds true Briles, whose salary will jump to $1.2 million next year and increase to $1.3 million by 2024 after he turned down reported interest from the University of Miami.

"It's a big deal to me that we were able to maintain the people that are in front of the most players," Pittman said.

"To maintain those guys I think is a big, big deal that talks about they can't leave something. Whether it's the state of Arkansas, the players, the camaraderie we have on our staff. But big-time loyalty. Because for the most part they're staying for less financial money, which a lot of people would not."

Tight ends Coach Dowell Loggains, the former Arkansas quarterback and long-time NFL coordinator also talked to Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops about the Wildcats' vacancy at offensive coordinator, but he also elected to stay.

Loggains agreed to a $400,000 deal last year.

Other assistant coaches who received new terms are special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, running backs coach Jimmy Smith, receivers coach Kenny Guiton and linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

Fountain received a $515,000 deal through the 2023 season, while Smith's salary went up to $360,000 through 2023, Guiton's salary increased to $340,000 through 2023, and Scherer's salary increased to $325,000 through 2023.

New position coaches Deke Adams and Dominique Bowman came on board with salaries of $400,000 and $350,000, respectively, during the winter. Every football assistant coach has received a new contract in the last nine months.

"I'm really pleased with Deke and certainly with Dominique Bowman," Pittman said. "Both of them are ... let's face the facts, on this staff you've got to recruit. If you're not an elite recruiter that's not a good thing.

"Both of them have done an outstanding job recruiting and being personable with the guys. I think you can ask the D-line guys and the secondary how they've enjoyed the new guys and I think it'll speak for itself."

Pittman suggested Loggains remained on staff for less money than he could have had elsewhere also.

"Dowell Loggains fits into that category," Pittman said. "Obviously [offensive line coach] Cody Kennedy fits into that category. We've had a whole lot of guys, because of the team's success, we've had a whole lot of guys get job opportunities and they're still here.

:So, very very happy and pleased to do that. I've seen too many programs go south by losing one or the other coordinator or all three coordinators, whatever it may be. It's a big, big deal for myself and the team that we were able to keep the guys who are in front of the most people. I'm very honored that Dowell stayed with us as well."

The total salary pool for Arkansas football assistants is scheduled to be $6.14 million, a 15.3% increase over last year's 10-man pool.

Pittman, who is 12-11 in two seasons, is also getting closer to the completion of a new contract. He had the Razorbacks in the top 25 for much of last season, and in the top 10 after early upsets of No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 15 Texas.

The Razorbacks will open the first of 15 spring practices on Sunday with a few players expected to be out or limited. Among them are running back Dominique Johnson, defensive back Zach Zimos, defensive end Landon Jackson, receiver Quincey McAdoo, linebacker Mani Powell and tight end Dax Courtney.

Pittman said quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had a minor knee surgery, and safety Jalen Catalon, who had shoulder surgery, should be good to go.

"I don't look for KJ to be limited at all, nor Catalon for that matter," Pittman said.





Barry Odom







Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff are ready to begin spring practice on Sunday after finishing the 2021 season 9-4 with a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. The total salary pool for Arkansas football assistants is scheduled to be $6.14 million, a 15.3% increase over last year’s 10-man pool. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





