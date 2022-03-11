U.S. budget deficit up to $216 billion in February report

The federal government posted a $216.6 billion budget shortfall in February as the gap between federal spending and revenue continued to expand five months into the federal fiscal year.

However, the budget deficit for fiscal 2022, which began Oct. 1, reached $475.6 billion -- down 54.6 percent compared with the same period a year ago, according to a U.S. Treasury Department report released Thursday. At this time a year ago, the government was spending billions of dollars to support the economy as the country dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of those government programs have now ended or are being used far less as people return to work.

Year-to-date, the government has spent $2.28 trillion, up 8 percent compared to $2.48 trillion over the same period a year ago. Also, receipts totaled $1.81 trillion, up 25.8 percent compared to $1.44 trillion collected over over the same period last year.

For the month, the report said the government spent $506 billion in February on items ranging from Social Security and health care to national defense. That figure is down 9.4 percent from the $559 billion spent in the same month a year ago. Receipts from areas such as individual income taxes and social insurance and retirement levies, totalled $289.9 billion, up 16.7 percent compared to a year ago.

The federal budget deficit for fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30, totalled $2.78 trillion, the second highest in history. That annual deficit followed a record $3.13 trillion deficit in the 2020 budget year, reflecting the spike in government spending caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Economists are projecting that the federal budget deficit for 2022 will be about have the size of the 2021 shortfall.

Accumulating deficits add to the overall federal debt, which totaled $30.24 trillion as of Wednesday. That figure includes nearly $6.5 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.