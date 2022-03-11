Wade says Williams SEC MVP

TAMPA, Fla. -- SEC coaches and media members voting for The Associated Press recognize a conference player of the year and Kentucky 6-9 junior Oscar Tshiebwe won both awards this season.

Tshiebwe, averaging 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds, also has picked up some national player of the year awards by various media outlets.

Those gaudy stats aside, LSU Coach Will Wade said he believes University of Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams is the SEC's MVP.

"I'm not saying he is the best player in the league, but in my opinion he is the most valuable player in the league," said Wade, whose Tigers face Williams and the Razorbacks today in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. "He is the most valuable player to Arkansas's team the way he can stretch the floor."

Williams, a 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith, is averaging 10.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots in 31.2 minutes. He is shooting 48.0% (117 of 244) and perhaps most impressively has drawn 48 charges.

"He has made some shots, and he makes every big shot," Wade said. "Seems like every three he makes is a huge three.

"The way he rebounds, the way he protects the rim [is impressive]."

Williams drew three charges in the Razorbacks' 77-76 victory over LSU in Walton Arena last week.

"We had a 2-on-1 break, and we shot a 12-foot, pull-up floater because we were petrified of going in there and charging," Wade said. "There's a huge difference between shooting a layup and shooting a 12-foot floater, and so it's not just the charges he takes, it's the shots that he affects that you have to take.

"You have to take a lot more challenging shots than you would normally have to take. Great player."

Pray to stop Notae

After LSU beat Missouri 76-68 on Thursday, Tigers forward Darius Days was asked the key to stopping Arkansas guard JD Notae, who averaged 15.5 points in the Razorbacks' two regular-season victories over LSU and is averaging 18.9 points on the season.

Before Days could answer, LSU Coach Will Wade had a thought about the best way to keep Notae in check offensively.

"Pray," Wade said.

Days naturally agreed with Wade.

"Coach about said it right," Days said.

Notae hit 7 of 13 shots and scored 19 points in the Razorbacks' 65-58 victory at LSU. He shot 3 of 12 and scored 12 points when Arkansas beat the Tigers 77-76 in Walton Arena.

"We got lucky," Wade said of Notae having an off-shooting game at home against the Tigers. "He missed some shots at Arkansas. I mean, he missed some open shots. We were fortunate.

"He makes those 9 out of every 10 games."

Super fan missing

Arkansas fan David Alphin attended his first conference tournament involving the Razorbacks in 1978 at the Summit in Houston.

The No. 4-ranked Razorbacks beat TCU and SMU in their first two Southwest Conference games, then lost to Houston 70-69 in the semifinals

"I was disappointed when we lost," Alphin said. "But as we were walking out of there, I thought, 'Man, this is fun. I'm never going to miss another one of these.' "

That was the start of Alphin's 43-year streak of attending conference tournaments to cheer on the Razorbacks until this week.

Alphin, 75, isn't able to be at this year's SEC Tournament because of a medical procedure he recently underwent. The procedure is not life-threatening.

Alphin attended the SWC Tournament from 1978-1991, then the SEC Tournament from 1992-2021 after the Razorbacks switched conferences.

Summing up his feelings about his conference tournament experiences, Alphin put his own spin on "He went to Paris," a Jimmy Buffet song.

"Some of it was tragic, some of it was magic," Alphin said with a chuckle. "But all in all, I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Alphin married his wife, Cindy, in 1995, and she attended every conference tournament involving the Razorbacks with him since 1996.

"She's a big fan, too," he said.

Alphin, a long-time Realtor who retired five years ago and lives in Fayetteville, said he'll be following the Razorbacks' game against LSU today on television and radio. He'll watch the ESPN telecast, but turn down the volume on his television and listen to the Arkansas radio broadcast team of play-by-play man Chuck Barrett and color analyst Matt Zimmerman.

Henderson's 'D'

Ethan Henderson doesn't provide a lot of offense for Texas A&M, but the former Little Parkview standout who played the previous three seasons at Arkansas, has contributed to the Aggies in ways that don't always show up in the boxscore.

"Ethan is probably our best defender," Aggies forward Henry Coleman said after Texas A&M beat Florida 83-80 in overtime on Thursday. "He has the best feet, and he does an unbelievable job for shot-blocking, too."

Henderson, a 6-11 senior, is averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes, but he leads the Aggies with 22 blocked shots. He also has 18 steals.

Against Florida, Henderson had 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal in 13 minutes off the bench.

"He is for sure the best defender that we've had in our program since we've been here before the ball is shot," said Buzz Williams, who is in his third season as Texas A&M's coach. "He has great instincts. His ball screen coverage is elite.

"He can guard multiple players."

Late in the game against Florida, Williams put Henderson in when the Gators had the ball.

"He played 12 minutes and 41 seconds, and I would say 10 minutes and 50 seconds of that was exclusively defense," Williams said. "He has really anchored our defense.

"We need him to do a better job on the glass, but prior to the shot being taken, he is superb."

Williams said he has enjoyed getting to know Henderson on a personal level this season after recruiting him via Zoom talks.

"He is not an extrovert, and you couldn't really tell what his spirit was like," Williams said. "He is one of the more beautiful human beings I have ever been around."

Tough for Appleby

Florida point guard Tyree Appleby, a senior from Jacksonville, was held scoreless on Thursday against Texas A&M for just the third time in 120 career games for the Gators and Cleveland State.

Appleby, who came into the game averaging 11.2 points, also went scoreless at Kentucky this season and against Oakland (Mich.) when he played for Cleveland State during the 2018-19 season before transferring to Florida and redshirting.

On Thursday, Appleby shot 0 of 4 from the field, including 0 of 3 on three-pointers, and had 3 turnovers in 20 minutes.

"He has been really good in our wins," Florida Coach Mike White said. "I think he is fine physically. Just wasn't his day. He is as down as anybody after the game.

"He just struggled to get it going. Credit A&M's defense."

No comment

LSU Coach Will Wade declined comment when asked several times during the Tigers' postgame news conference about the program receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA this week in regards to possible recruiting violations.

"I can't comment on any of that stuff," Wade said. "We haven't been able to comment on it since everything started.

"I certainly look forward to commenting when it's all over, but until then [LSU officials] won't allow us to comment.

"I will say this -- when stuff is swirling around, you have to narrow your focus. We're here to play basketball.

"Whatever is going on doesn't affect anybody on our team. We talked about narrowing our focus to basketball, which we did."

End for Martin?

Missouri ended its season with a 12-21 record with the Tigers' 76-68 loss to LSU on Thursday.

It's not what was expected in Cuonzo Martin's fifth season as the Tigers' coach when he left California and signed a six-year deal with Missouri.

Martin is 78-77 at Missouri, including 35-53 in SEC regular-season games -- 5-13 this season.

Missouri's struggles have led to speculation he might be fired despite having a $6 million buyout.

"I don't get consumed with that," Martin said when asked if he feels he might have coached his last game with the Tigers. "I don't worry about that.

"I won't waste any time with that. Whatever happens, happens.

"I'm going to let the chips fall where they may, but I have tremendous peace of mind, and I'm going back to the hotel to relax with my family and go from there."