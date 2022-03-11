Walmart adds software firm for deliveries

Walmart Inc.'s delivery-as-a-service business has partnered with Delivery Solutions, a software firm that provides fulfillment technology for last-mile delivery companies.

Businesses of all sizes can contract with Walmart GoLocal, which Walmart started in August, to deliver their customers' orders the same day. Its "white-label" service means delivery vehicles aren't marked with Walmart's familiar yellow "spark" logo.

Delivery Solutions provides retailers with e-commerce technology that powers online ordering and checkout. The company's software then analyzes a number of fulfillment criteria and selects a company to deliver that order to the customer.

Delivery Solutions partners with more than 40 delivery providers, including Instacart, Uber, Lyft, Shipt, UPS and FedEx, according to its website.

Home Depot was Walmart GoLocal's first retail client. It has since added Sam's Club and Chico's FAS, parent company of women's clothiers Chico's, Soma and White House Black Market.

In February, Walmart GoLocal teamed with Cognetry Labs to deliver online grocery orders for mid-sized and independent grocers.