Washington County man sentenced to 46 months for federal counterfeiting conviction

A Washington County man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 46 months in prison for manufacturing counterfeit currency.

Jaycob Luke Anderson, 27, of Springdale pleaded guilty in December before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to the charge, which stemmed from his arrest a year earlier in North Little Rock on charges of forgery and drug delivery. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock in a one-count indictment last July.

Under U.S. sentencing statutes, the potential penalty for Anderson's offense is a maximum 20-year prison term, three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Under sentencing guidelines, the recommended sentencing range is 37 to 46 months in prison, one to three years supervised release and a fine ranging from $7,500 to $75,000.

Anderson's attorney, Tamera Deaver with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked Miller to consider sentencing her client at the low end 0f the guideline range, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris requested a sentence at the high end of the range. Neither attorney requested a sentence variance outside the guidelines.

Noting Anderson's extensive criminal past, which Miller observed had placed him into the highest criminal history category under the guidelines, the judge said a low-end sentence was not on the table. Miller said Anderson's range of arrests and convictions in the past included drug, weapons and fleeing charges, in addition to the counterfeiting charge.

"The question here is should I sentence him above the guideline range," Miller said, which Deaver said she would object to.

"The Eighth Circuit has said that criminal history alone is not enough to sentence above the guidelines," she said.

"I can come up with 20 reasons why I should sentence above the guideline range," Miller said, "but I'm really trying to get you to explain to me what we can do for your client because, right now between the age of 19 and 27, he's engaged in wholesale criminality and at some point it has to stop."

Miller told Deaver he wasn't trying to prompt a legal argument regarding sentencing but instead wished to find a way to short-circuit her client's criminal career.

"I actually had a case yesterday where I asked, 'how many years do I have to give you to save your life?'" Miller said. "I wound up doubling his guideline sentence. I went to the high end of the guideline range and gave him double that. ... So your client, I'm really asking for [the past] eight years, or seven, [he's gone] from dope dealing to gun possession to now, counterfeit money. It's like he's going from crime to crime to crime trying to figure out which one pays better."

Deaver said Anderson had told her he wanted to attend trade school and go through the Bureau of Prisons' RDAP residential drug abuse program, and said a 37-month sentence would be sufficient for him to complete both.

Harris disagreed, citing Anderson's extensive criminal history score and his arrest history, which included charges of fleeing from police.

"Within the past eight months he had been arrested at least three separate times," she said. "We're asking the court to give him a significant sentence to punish him, deter him, and others, and to protect the public."

Anderson told Miller that his legal woes all stemmed from drug abuse.

"I've been doing drugs since I was 14 years old and that's all I've ever known, but I can tell you this -- when I'm sober I don't commit crimes," he said. "When I'm not on drugs, I'm a good guy."

"How do we get someone who is your age -- just 27 years old -- and get him on the right path?" Miller asked. "Look at your lawyer, look at Ms. Harris over there, look at the investigator to your left, look at the marshals, look at [a media member in the courtroom]..., look at all of us and we'll tell you we love what we do -- we love our lives. So what will it take to put you into a position where you can love your life and enjoy yourself every day?"

Miller said although he could go above the guideline range, "six, seven, eight years and the Eighth Circuit would not reverse me," he settled on the high end of 46 months and three years of supervised release.

"I'm going to give you another chance," he said.