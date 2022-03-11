Winter storm hits Northwest Arkansas, bringing snow, school closings, car crashes

Schools and local government offices closed and traffic wrecks abounded across Northwest Arkansas as snow from a long-expected winter storm began to fall Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Rogers Police Department reported 13 crashes in just over an hour at about 9 a.m.

The cold front is moving through the state from the northwest, bringing accumulating snow and below freezing temperatures, forecasters said.

Winter weather advisories are in effect statewide until midnight, though snow in the region is likely to stop falling by 6 p.m. in Northwest Arkansas, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service.

The service predicts about a 90% chance of snow in Fayetteville through 3 p.m. and a 40% chance through 6 p.m.

The forecast calls for up to 2 inches of snow in most of the region, and up to 3 inches in some areas of western Washington County. Up to 4 inches of snow is possible in parts of the Ouachita Mountains.

A high temperature around 30 degrees and a low of 14 is predicted for Friday in Fayetteville. Sunny skies with a high of 42 and a low of 29 is forecast for Saturday.

Fayetteville is expected to enjoy highs in the mid to upper 50s and 60s by Sunday.