3A boys capsule

Class 3A boys

OSCEOLA VS. DUMAS

TIME 1:15 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

OSCEOLA

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

FDaylen Love6-6Sr.

FA.J. Harris6-4Sr.

GJerry Long6-0Jr.

GTerrance Nimmers6-0Jr.

GZarran Spears6-0Sr.

COACH Vernon Wilson

CONFERENCE 3A-3

RECORD 28-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Newport 77-49 (regional first round), def. Walnut Ridge 50-43 (regional semifinal), def. Rivercrest 85-67 (regional final), def. Paris 49-44 (state first round), def. CAC 83-66 (state second round), def. Elkins 56-42 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Daylen Love

KEYS TO VICTORY These two are almost mirrors images of each other in terms of how they play. Osceola has the size advantage, and it should use that. Daylen Love will cause problems against anyone, but in this game he's got to be the ultimate difference-maker, especially against a team that's going to keep coming no matter what.

PROBABLE STARTERS

DUMAS

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GMike Reddick6-1Jr.

GBraylon Haynes5-9Jr.

FTommy Reddick6-2So.

FJoseph Jones6-1So.

FKavion Beavers6-0Sr.

COACH Larry Harris

CONFERENCE 3A-8

RECORD 28-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Centerpoint 52-40 (regional first round), def. McGehee 45-37 (regional semifinal), def. Drew Central 40-39 (regional final), def. Jacksonville Lighthouse 44-29 (state first round), def. Walnut Ridge 61-51 (state second round), def. McGehee 64-56 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Tommy Reddick

KEYS TO VICTORY Dumas is young and will have a good chance to be right back in this same spot next year. Until then, the Bobcats' youngsters have to play as if there's no coming back. The Reddick brothers are a formidable 1-2 punch, but Dumas is deep. That youthful depth has to be a step or two better than Osceola's depth in this one.

NOTEWORTHY Osceola was ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Class 3A Super Six in November and Dumas was ranked No. 3. ... The Bobcats last won a state championship in 1994 when they went back-to-back. ... Osceola, which shared the 3A title in 2020 with Rivercrest, also won two in a row in 2001 and 2002.