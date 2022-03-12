3A girls capsule

Class 3A girls

BERGMAN VS. LAMAR

TIME 11:30 a.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BERGMAN

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GKara Ponder5-8Sr.

GAbby Hodges5-5Sr.

GMaddi Holt5-7Jr.

GKessa Willis5-7Sr.

FKarsen Edwards6-1Sr.

COACH James Halitzka

CONFERENCE 3A-1

RECORD 42-0

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Cedarville 59-14 (regional first round), def. Danville 75-37 (regional semifinal), def. Valley Springs 65-52 (regional final), def. Hoxie 63-31 (state first round), def. Mayflower 69-38 (state second round), def. Clinton 61-46 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Kara Ponder

KEYS TO VICTORY Bergman has had a target on its back all season, and it never once blinked. That's the mark of an experienced team. The Lady Panthers go out, play their brand of ball, win and go home. They won't change anything in this one. Bergman knows what Lamar has to offer, but it'll stick with what got them to this point. Why change, especially when you've won 42 in a row without being challenged?

PROBABLE STARTERS

LAMAR

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GMorgan Cochren5-5Jr.

GBailee Cowell5-5Jr.

GShae Taylor5-6Jr.

GKori Sanders5-3Fr.

FKarley Williams5-8Jr.

COACH Brandon Schulterman

CONFERENCE 3A-5

RECORD 31-2

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. DeWitt 56-25 (regional first round), def. CAC 49-46 (regional semifinal), def. Mayflower 51-46 (regional final), def. Drew Central 55-30 (state first round), def. Booneville 53-36 (state second round), def. Valley Springs 67-58 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Kori Sanders

KEYS TO VICTORY Lamar is a year ahead of schedule, but it hasn't looked that way. The Lady Warriors have lost to only two teams, Mayflower and Bergman. They've avenged the loss to Mayflower three times. If Lamar is going to do the same to the Lady Panthers, freshman Kori Sanders may have to have a big game. She's played nothing like a ninth grader and in the biggest game of her first varsity season. Don't expect that to change.

NOTEWORTHY Bergman was ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Class 3A Super Six in November and Lamar was unranked. ... Lamar's entire starting lineup will be back next season. ... The Lady Warriors have won two state titles (1991, 1988).