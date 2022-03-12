4A boys capsule

Class 4A boys

MAGNOLIA VS. BLYTHEVILLE

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAGNOLIA

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GNevi Tell5-7Jr.

GAdrien Walker5-8Sr.

GMarcus Snider6-1Sr.

GDerrian Ford6-4Sr.

FDevonta Walker6-5Sr.

COACH Ben Lindsey

CONFERENCE 4A-8

RECORD 28-0

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. De Queen 83-52 (regional first round), def. Arkadelphia 67-32 (regional second round), def. Watson Chapel 60-53 (regional final), def. Joe T. Robinson 86-66 (state second round), def. Mills 59-56 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Nevi Tell

KEYS TO VICTORY Magnolia knows how to win. It's done it better than anyone in Class 4A for the past four seasons. The pivotal denominator in that is Derrian Ford. The University of Arkansas signee has had an outstanding career and has the potential to finish it with a third title. He got Magnolia to the final with a game-winner earlier in the week, and the Panthers are going to straddle his shoulders in his last game. At least, they should.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BLYTHEVILLE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GCamron Jones6-0Sr.

GTyree Thurman5-11Sr.

GShamar Marshall6-1Jr.

FRashaud Marshall6-9Jr.

FTyree Jackson6-5Jr.

COACH McKenzie Pierce

CONFERENCE 4A-3

RECORD 28-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Stuttgart 66-59 (regional first round), lost to Mills 57-41 (regional semifinal), lost to Joe T. Robinson 67-56 (regional third round), def. Watson Chapel 50-39 (state first round), def. Farmington 49-42 (state second round), def. Berryville 54-45 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Rashaud Marshall

KEYS TO VICTORY Give the ball to Rashaud Marshall. He may not be the tallest guy in Bank OZK Arena today, but he'll be taller than anyone on the court when game time approaches. He's been Blytheville's focal point all season, and it shouldn't be any different against Magnolia. He'll certainly have the Panthers' attention.

NOTEWORTHY Magnolia was ranked No. 2 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Class 4A Super Six in November and Blytheville was ranked No. 5. ...The Chickasaws are looking to win their first state crown since 2006. ... Ben Lindsey is 77-1 in his three seasons as head coach at Magnolia.