4A girls capsule

Class 4A girls

FARMINGTON VS. NASHVILLE

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

FARMINGTON

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GCarson Dillard5-7Sr.

GReese Shirey5-5So.

FMegan Hernandez5-9Sr.

FMorgan Brye5-11Sr.

FJenna Lawrence6-3Jr.

COACH Brad Johnson

CONFERENCE 4A-1

RECORD 33-1

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Ozark 68-27 (regional first round), def. Gentry 67-45 (regional semifinal), def. Prairie Grove 61-42 (regional final), def. Magnolia 59-44 (state second round), def. Prairie Grove 67-40 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Megan Hernandez

KEYS TO VICTORY When Nashville goes on runs, it's usually big ones. If the Scrapperettes are able to rip off 8- or 10-point rallies, it'll put Farmington on its heels, and that's something that hasn't happened to the Lady Cardinals much this season. It's usually been the other way around. Nashville has to make Farmington uncomfortable. If it doesn't, it could spell trouble.

PROBABLE STARTERS

NASHVILLE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

FHonesty Taylor5-9Sr.

FSidney Townsend5-9Sr.

GLauren Carver5-7Jr.

GOlivia Dean5-5So.

GKyleigh Scoggins5-8Jr.

COACH Paul Dean

CONFERENCE 4A-7

RECORD 32-2

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Hamburg 65-31 (regional first round), def. Star City 66-33 (regional semifinal), def. Magnolia 57-26 (regional final), def. Wynne 66-38 (state second round), def. Pulaski Academy 49-44 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Sidney Townsend

KEYS TO VICTORY Aside from worrying about Farmington's Jenna Lawrence inside, Nashville can't allow the Lady Cardinals to get hot on the outside. Carson Dillard can shoot it with the best of them, as can Lawrence. So perimeter defense will be crucial.

NOTEWORTHY Farmington was ranked No. 2 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Class 4A Super Six in November and Nashville was ranked No. 5. ... The Lady Cardinals clinched a state final berth for the third year in a row. Farmington shared the 2020 crown with Star City and was runner-up to Harrison last season. ... Paul Dean is 74-20 in three seasons as Nashville's coach. ... The only two losses the Scrapperettes suffered this season were to Class 6A champion North Little Rock (64-23) and Class 5A champion Greenwood (56-53).