8-year-old helps determine ballot order

One by one, the fate of each candidate's position on the Jefferson County preferential primary and nonpartisan election ballot rested in the lucky draw of an 8-year-old.

Jensen Hipp, whose father Sven was named an election co-coordinator along with Tameka Reed, played a key role in conducting Friday's ballot draw during the latest county Election Commission meeting. Some candidates watched the proceedings with great interest, hoping for a lucky No. 1 draw that could boost their chances of more votes in the May 24 election.

No objections were launched after Jensen -- and commissioners Samuel Beavers, Michael Adam and Sharon Hardin, for that matter -- did their due diligence in determining the ballot order.

Here is the candidate order of each race on the Jefferson County ballot with more than one person entered:

Republican Party

• U.S. Senator -- Jan Morgan, Jake Bequette, John Boozman, Heath Loftis

• Attorney General of Arkansas -- Leon Jones Jr., Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin

• Governor -- Doc Washburn, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

• Lieutenant Governor -- Chris Bequette, Jason Rapert, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Greg Bledsoe, Doyle Webb, Joseph Wood

• Secretary of State -- Eddie Joe Williams, John Thurston

• State Treasurer -- Mark Lowery, Mathew Pitsch

• Jefferson County District 8 Justice of the Peace -- Roy Agee, Clarence Davis

Democratic Party

• U.S. Senator -- Jack Foster, Dan Whitfield, Natalie James

• Governor -- Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, James Russell, Chris Jones, Supha Xayprasith-Mays

• Secretary of State -- Joshua Price, Anna Beth Gorman

• Jefferson County Tax Collector -- Tony Washington, Jimmy Fisher

• Jefferson County District 1 Justice of the Peace -- Alfred Carroll, Herman Horace

• Jefferson County District 4 Justice of the Peace -- Delton Wright, Patricia Royal-Johnson

• Jefferson County District 6 Justice of the Peace -- Glenda Daniels, Margarette Williams

• Jefferson County District 13 Justice of the Peace -- Edward Spears Sr., Brenda Bishop Gaddy

• Vaugine Township Constable -- Leon Warren Sr., Denarious Woods, Eugene Butler, Deshawn Bennett

• Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member -- Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott

• Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member -- Ivan Whitfield, Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier

• Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member -- Steven Mays Sr., Cassandra Dean

Nonpartisan

• Arkansas Supreme Court Position 2 -- Chris Carnahan, Robin Wynne, David Sterling

• Arkansas Supreme Court Position 6 -- Karen R. Baker, Gunner DeLay

• Jefferson County Circuit Judge, 11th West Division 4 -- Jackie Harris, Risie Howard

• White Hall School Board -- Dr. Raymond Jones, Whitney Brenke