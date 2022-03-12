Area covid-19 numbers move down

Area hospitalizations related to covid-19 continued to decline this week, according to data from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals Friday were collectively caring for 25 covid-19 patients, who ranged in age from 20 to 89, according to the council.

There were a combined 32 people hospitalized Monday, 29 on Tuesday, 26 on Wednesday and 24 on Thursday. The all-time high for hospitalizations was 183 patients Jan. 24.

There were a combined 32 new covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties Friday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Benton County reported 20 new cases, and Washington County had 12. The high for new cases in the two-county area this week was 48 on Wednesday, according to data provided by the council.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the covid-19 community level at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html. As of Thursday, more than 98% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium covid-19 community level.

There were 81 intensive care beds in use Friday. The all-time high for ICU bed use was 140 on Sept. 8.

There were 19 ventilators in use Friday after three straight days of 16. The all-time high for ventilators was 87 on Sept. 2.

As of Friday, 55.5% of Benton County's eligible residents -- those who are at least 5 years old -- were fully immunized against covid-19, and 56.8% of Washington County's eligible population was fully immunized, according to the council.

There were seven covid-related deaths in Benton County and six in Washington County between March 4 and Friday, according to officials in both counties' coroner offices. Benton County has had 127 covid-related deaths this year, and Washington County has had 99.

In the River Valley, there were four covid-19 patients at Mercy Fort Smith on Thursday, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor. There was one covid-positive patient in ICU.

Baptist Health Fort Smith and Van Buren had a combined 12 covid-19 patients Friday, down from 14 last week. Baptist Health Fort Smith had 10 covid-19 patients Friday, including two in covid critical care units and two on ventilators. Baptist Health Van Buren had two covid-19 patients, said Alicia Agent, hospital marketing manager.

The Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville, will host a community health and covid-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to noon today in partnership with an alliance of community organizations working to improve health care and health literacy in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

Razorback Transit will offer free transportation for attendees from Springdale. The bus will depart from The Jones Center at 922 E. Emma Ave. at 9 a.m. and return upon completion of the event, according to the release.

The family-friendly event will offer community health resources, food and music for attendees. First, second and booster doses of the covid-19 vaccine will also be available for ages 5 and up.