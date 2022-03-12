Arkansas high school principal arrested in wife’s murder meant to “cause serious injury,” according to jail roster

The principal and boys basketball coach at Omaha High School meant to "cause serious injury" to his wife, according to the Boone County jail roster, citing state law regarding second-degree murder.

Instead, he caused her death, according to the roster.

Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, was arrested Thursday in the death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, 36, according to a news release that day from Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

Deputies and investigators responded to a residence in Omaha on Sunday regarding Amanda Dodson's death.

"In combination with the investigation and the medical examiners findings, evidence relating to a severe injury which caused her death was discovered," according to the news release.

Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge said Rocky Dodson will be charged with second-degree murder if he hasn't already been. Ethredge said the case is sealed for now.

"There's part of the investigation we want to get completed," he said.

According to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-10-103(a) "A person commits murder in the second degree if:

"(1) The person knowingly causes the death of another person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life; or

"(2) With the purpose of causing serious physical injury to another person, the person causes the death of any person."

Murder in the second degree is a Class A felony. A person convicted of a Class A felony faces a sentence of six to 30 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401(a)(2).

Superintendent Ryan Huff with the Omaha public schools said a letter had been sent to inform Dodson that he was placed on administrative leave effective Thursday.

Shelly Collins, principal of Omaha Elementary School, has been appointed as acting high school principal, said Huff.

He said basketball season is over, so it isn't necessary to appoint an interim coach at this time.

As of Friday, Dodson's picture, title and email address had been removed from the school's online list of administrators.

According to his Facebook page, Rocky Dodson is from Mount Judea in Newton County, and he graduated from Harding University in 1993. Dodson is a former assistant principal and athletic director at Cotter High School, according to his Facebook page.

Dodson remained in the Boone County jail late Friday, according to the roster. Thursday's news release indicated bond was pending.

The Omaha School District was closed Friday due to anticipated winter weather, according to a Facebook post.