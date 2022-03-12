Arkansas Highway Department calls $18M award for attorneys’ fees ‘excessive,’ appeals to state Supreme Court

The Arkansas Department of Transportation asked the state Supreme Court to erase $18 million in attorney fees awarded in a lawsuit that successfully challenged the agency's spending on two major road construction projects, arguing in a brief filed Friday that "winning an illegal exaction lawsuit should not be the equivalent of winning the lottery for the taxpayers' lawyers."

The $18,160,000 award works out to an hourly rate of $30,616.20, or about $510 per minute, for 593.15 hours of work, according to the math of the attorneys the agency enlisted to represent it in the appeal, Kevin Crass and Kathy McCarroll of the Little Rock firm of Friday, Eldredge & Clark.

"Such an exorbitant ratio has never been affirmed by the court," they wrote in a 47-page brief. "In fact, the court has found much less to be excessive and unreasonable."

The agency's chief counsel, Rita Looney, and department attorney Mark Umeda also received credit for the brief.

The brief was one of two filed Friday opposing the award. Assistant Attorney General Vincent P. France submitted a 40-page brief. His office represents other defendants in the case, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

France also argued against the fees, arguing they were "grossly unreasonable and excessive."

"This case did not create a substantial benefit to the State," he wrote. "No new projects will be funded because of this litigation. Additionally, this case did not create a common fund that provided any refund to members of a class. Again, this case was resolved by accounting adjustments and nothing more."

And even if the state's high court found that attorneys fees were appropriate, the governor and the other state defendants shouldn't be required to help pay the fees, he wrote.

"In the case-at-hand, the record is clear and is undisputed that the Arkansas State Highway Commission and ArDOT were responsible for spending Amendment 91 funds on I-630 (Project CA0608) and I-30 Crossing (Project CA0602), which this Court found to be an illegal exaction," France said.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch ruled from the bench in May that the legal team led by Joe Denton and Justin Zachary of the Little Rock law firm of Denton & Zachary PLLC should receive 15% of the $121,109,391.84 the Transportation Department was required to reimburse to the so-called Amendment 91 fund, or $18,160,000, under a previous ruling.

The team represents a group of taxpayers who sued the department and the other defendants in November 2018 for wrongfully spending proceeds from a 0.05% sales tax authorized by Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution on road projects that exceeded the four-lane limit specified in the amendment. Voters approved the amendment in 2012.

The lawsuit focused on just of the two of the projects benefiting from Amendment 91 money under the department's Connecting Arkansas Program, a $1.8 billion road construction program focusing on regionally significant projects.

They were 30 Crossing, a $1 billion project that will widen a 6.7-mile section of the I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to up to 10 lanes in places as well as replace the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River; and the widening of a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock to eight lanes. Both segments already were six lanes.

Welch initially accepted the state defendants' arguments that the wording of the amendment was similar to terms that department officials regularly employed when discussing major routes and lumped them together in the four-lane grid system even though some were wider than four lanes.

But the Arkansas Supreme Court vacated Welch's ruling and said the spending on those projects from Amendment 91 money amounted to "illegal exaction" under the Arkansas Constitution and had to be refunded because the wording of the amendment limited the money to four-lane roads or roads that were to be widened to four lanes, a notion that the department vigorously disputed. The high court returned the case to Welch.

In February 2021, Welch gave the Transportation Department 60 days to reimburse the Amendment 91 account $121 million, the amount of Amendment 91 money spent on the projects before the Supreme Court ruling.

Transportation Department Director Lorie Tudor crafted a reimbursement plan that involved making "journal entries" in which the Amendment 91 money spent on the 30 Crossing and I-630 projects was assigned to eight other projects.

Those projects were no wider than four lanes and already had been completed. The regular state and federal road construction money that was spent on that work was applied to the 30 Crossing and I-630 projects.

Tudor testified that the changes were aboveboard and would pass the review of state and federal auditors. A top executive at the state finance department offered similar testimony.

France said such paper shuffling underscored how excessive the attorneys' fees award was.

"Appellees achieved only a Pyrrhic victory, yet their attorneys received a windfall for themselves, which is contrary to the purpose of awarding attorneys' fees," France wrote, citing precedent. "Consequently, any attorneys' fees awarded must be tempered by the fact that the result achieved in this case was a technical accounting victory."

Even if the appellees' attorneys were entitled to attorneys' fees, they deserved a fee that ranged between $1 and $148,287.50, France said, citing a range he had previously proffered.

Both briefs argued that sovereign immunity protected the state from being forced to pay any attorneys' fees. The concept is found in Article 5, Section 20 of the Arkansas Constitution, which states that Arkansas "shall never be made defendant in any of her courts."

"Sovereign immunity bars any award of fees and costs," Crass and McCarroll wrote. "The consistent thread running through the Court's sovereign-immunity decisions is that Article 5, Section 20 of the Arkansas Constitution prohibits a claim for money damages -- including attorneys' fees -- against the State."

At the least, they added, " the Court should modify the trial court's fee award to reflect the total hours worked based on a reasonable hourly rate."