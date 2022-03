Arkansas, circa 1950: A national stereotype of Arkansas as a land of hillbillies was perpetuated by evidence like the "Lum and Abner" radio show and comedian Bob Burns of Van Buren. This card caught most of the hillbilly imagery: moonshine, a razorback, a fiddle and in the distance a line to the outhouse.

