Arkansas worshippers responding to ‘tragedies and terror’ in Ukraine

As bombs rain down on the people of Ukraine, Arkansans are sending up prayers, asking God to have mercy on those in harm's way.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Little Rock is hosting a Community Service for Peace in Ukraine at 5 p.m. Sunday. The event is open "to everyone who wishes to express their love and concern for the Ukraine," organizers said.

An hour later, people will gather 6 miles east, at First Presbyterian Church, for a Candlelight Service for Ukraine.

Carol Clark of the Presbytery of Arkansas described the candlelight gathering as a chance to respond "to the tragedies and terror that we are seeing daily."

Offerings will be taken at both services with the money going to relief efforts.

The Presbyterian service will end with the playing of the Ukrainian National Anthem.

With the invasion now in its third week, "I felt the need to pray with people and respond in some way," Clark said.

The images of suffering are searing, she said, mentioning a video purporting to show a Ukrainian father saying goodbye as the daughter heads to safety and the parent prepares to fight. instagram.com/p/CaXEdx_Fu3P/

"The God I know is grieved over this loss of life," she said. "If God has seen the picture of the little girl in the pink coat and a little hat, saying goodbye to her daddy, then God could only be weeping along with them."

At St. Mark's, members are getting a crash course in Ukrainian as they rush to learn one of the country's hymns in the original language.

Since it isn't part of the typical Arkansas Sunday repertoire, community choir members will gather at 4:15 p.m. to better familiarize themselves with the song.

The service at St. Mark's came together quickly, said Tim Allen, its director of music.

"We're putting it together literally as we speak, with different bits of music and different reflections, and so it's very much a work in progress at the moment," he said Tuesday.

As a native of Great Britain, the map of Europe is a familiar one.

"It's nearer to home for me than for other people," Allen said.

The invasion of Ukraine has been "absolutely horrifying," he said.

"It's just tragic, what's happened. Two weeks ago, it was a modern state. And now it's not," he said.

"It's really thrown, I think, the whole world backwards," he said. "It's not just a conflict that's affecting one particular country. Because of who is involved, it's involving all of us."

He blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for the death and destruction.

"It's crazy that one man can just cause all this, [can] cause the whole planet to spin off its axis," he said.

Since Russian tanks poured over the border in what Putin has labeled a "special military operation," churchgoers in all corners of the state have looked for ways to raise their voices.

Last week, people gathered in Bella Vista at one of the state's most iconic landmarks, the Fay Jones-designed Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, to pray for peace.

Ukraine was also a primary focus of Wednesday's prayer service at Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, pastor Al Frank said.

"I pray that God will break our heart with the things that break his heart, and this is one of those things," Frank said.

The suffering in Kyiv and elsewhere is enormous, he noted.

"You see the images of children. ... The bombs are bursting all around. They have no idea if they're going to see their father again. Wives separated from husbands," he said. "It's just a heartbreaking situation."

Prayer, Frank said, can make a difference.

"I think it's the most important thing we can do," he said.

In Baxter County, more than 100 residents gathered last week for a pro-Ukraine rally organized by St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church and Cruisers of Mountain Home, a club for car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts.

A car club in Clinton organized an event of its own to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees.

Between the two, they collected more than $6,000, according to the parish's rector, Samuel Seamans.

"People are giving. People want to help. They don't like what's happening," he said.

In the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, people have been urged to pray. They were also invited to participate in a livestreamed intercessory prayer service organized by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the U.S.A.

At Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Fayetteville, the Ukrainian National Anthem was sung Sunday, its words declaring that "Ukraine's freedom has not yet perished, nor has her glory."

The performance was "a labor of love," according to Renee Jenski, the fellowship's music director.

Jenski, who was born in the former Soviet Union but was adopted by American parents, portrayed Putin as an illegitimate leader, despite his victory, with 76.7%, in Russia's 2018 presidential race.

"This isn't a president. This isn't an elected official. This is a madman," she said.

Leaders in Arkansas' Jewish and Muslim communities are also disturbed by what they've seen. Prayers are being offered in temples as well as mosques, religious leaders said.

Many of Ukraine's Jews are leaving the country, and tens of thousands of them will likely be airlifted to Israel, according to Haaretz, one of that country's largest papers. (See: tinyurl.com/3yeppjyu)

The Jewish Federation of Arkansas, like its sister organizations in other states, is raising money to help alleviate the suffering.

It's crucial to aid Ukrainians, according to Silvana Berlinski, the federation's interim executive director.

"It's a moral obligation for the whole world," she said.

Imam Mohammed Nawaz of Little Rock's Madina Institute and Mosque said the people of Ukraine are being remembered during Friday prayers.

Muslims are praying, as well, for peace.

"Regardless of the ethnicity or the background, the color [or] the language, we always stand with the oppressed ones. We always stand against cruelty and injustice. We always stand against any kind of violence," he said.