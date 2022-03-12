Bradley boys survive County Line to win Class 1A championship





HOT SPRINGS – There's never been anything flashy about the way Bradley played this season, but the Bears do have a flare for the dramatic as of late.

Tyrese Harris buried the go-ahead three-pointer with three seconds left to carry Bradley to a 44-41 victory over County Line in the Class 1A boys state title game Friday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Just five days ago, the Bears beat Calico Rock 49-48 when Jaquan Harris hit a free throw with 3.8 seconds left in the semifinals. Coincidentally, it was another Harris that sent Bradley (37-5) to its first state title since 1994.

"It's big, it's big," Bradley Coach Benny Harris said of winning his second state championship and third overall at the small-school Lafayette County powerhouse. "It hadn't even set in on me yet. When I get home, I'll probably start crying. It was huge."

There was, however, a few tense moments after Tyrese Harris' dramatic basket.

County Line (40-5) called timeout afterward and set up for a potential game-tying basket but was whistled for a five-second violation. On the ensuing inbound play, Drake Price came up with a steal in the Bears' backcourt and attempted to get a shot off but couldn't after he and a defender got tangled up as the horn sounded.

The Indians' bench erupted almost immediately because they felt a foul should've been whistled, but the officials deemed it a no-call. Minutes after the game, media members were informed during the customary news conference that County Line Coach Joe Brunson didn't interview requests.

Tyrese Harris' shot completed a stirring second-half comeback for the Bears, who trailed by as many as nine points late in the third quarter. He, along with Jaylan Taylor, finished with nine points each.

Aundrae Milum had 16 points and Cooper Watson had 12 points for County Line, which used a patient approach to build a cushion.

A three-pointer from Colbie West handed Bradley a 15-10 lead with 7:40 left in the second quarter, but a back-door lay-up from Watson started a 14-1 run. Eleven of those points during that burst came after the Indians had worked the ball inside and out for extended periods until it get off high-percentage attempts.

"They were passing the ball to the corner, and we weren't sliding down," Benny Harris explained of the success County Line had offensively. "We weren't covering the high post and low post like we were supposed to. They would dump it to the low post and then dump it back on the back side."

West's jumper that started the second was the Bears' only field goal of the quarter until Tyrese Harris banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer to cut County Line's lead to 24-19 at halftime.

The Indians continued to be methodical in the third quarter and were up 33-24 after another lay-up from Milum with 2:44 remaining, but the Bears found a way to speed things up over the latter part of the period to bulldoze themselves back in it.

Bradley got within 37-35 by the 6:24 point of the fourth quarter after a three-pointer from Jaquan Harris, but Watson scored four straight points for the Indians, with the final two pushing their lead to six with 5:20 left. Unfortunately for County Line, it'd be its final points.

West eventually tied the game at 41-41 with a runner in the lane, and Taylor came up with a steal on County Line's next possession, setting the stage for Tyrese Harris' game-winner.

"I wish [three-pointers] were around when I was in high school," said Benny Harris, whose been a head coach for 43 years. "I love the three-point shot. We don't shoot it a lot, but I've got some kids that can shoot out there. But my guards came through when we needed them to come through from the outside, and that was the difference in the ballgame."





At a glance

CLASS 1A BOYS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

Bradley 44, County Line 41

SEMIFINALS

County Line 54, Guy-Perkins 35

Bradley 49, Calico Rock 48

SECOND ROUND

County Line 64, Clarendon 38

Guy-Perkins 73, Marked Tree 51

Calico Rock 62, Wonderview 55

Bradley 62, The New School 31

FIRST ROUND

County Line 52, Izard County 43

Marked Tree 71, Ozark Mountain 48

Wonderview 80, Dermott 46

Bradley 71, Nemo Vista 64

Clarendon 55, Emerson 43

Guy-Perkins 63, Mineral Springs 52

Calico Rock 59, Ozark Catholic 45

The New School 56,

West Side Greers Ferry 44









