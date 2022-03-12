Camps open after 99-day lockout

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly and Manager Torey Lovullo shared a hug, a grin and a few slaps on the back under the bright blue sky that the Cactus League is known for providing.

A day after owners and players reached agreement to end a 99-day lockout, all 30 spring training camps opened across Arizona and Florida. Now the four-week sprint begins in earnest to get ready for an April 7 opening day.

"We've been waiting for this for a while," D-backs infielder Josh Rojas said before Friday's workout. "It's good we got everything done. I did my best to stay ready for this day, whenever it came. It happened fast."

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber limbered up in Guardians gear, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking grounders and new St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol signed autographs as spring training for major leaguers finally began.

At the complex in Goodyear that Cleveland shares with the Cincinnati Reds, some big names got loose.

Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, and All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez were among the players sporting Guardians garb who went through light workouts following check-in physicals. The team formally changed its name from Indians following last season.

Bo Bichette and Jose Berrios were among those joining Guerrero in getting busy at the Blue Jays' camp in Dunedin, Fla. Sunday is the mandatory reporting date for players, but many were eager to get to to work early.

Rojas was among a large contingent of Diamondbacks players who reported to camp in Scottsdale. Like many players, he had been attending informal workouts at various fields in Arizona while labor talks intensified. The union had even set up a makeshift base in Mesa, Ariz., at a multi-purpose sports facility, but that was starting to clear out on Friday as players reported to their regular camps.

"We did a really good job staying ready," Rojas said. "There were lots of places where 15, 20, 30 guys were meeting up, running our own practices. Groundballs, live bullpens, live at-bats, hitting on the field."

In Tampa, Fla., New York Yankees star DJ LeMahieu was among a multi-team group working out for the last time at a high school field less than a mile from New York's complex. Boston's Rafael Devers and Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto, Didi Gregorius and Andrew McCutchen also have been taking part over the last month.

LeMahieu hugged and shook hands with some of the other players after the session.

"For sure, officially the last unofficial workout," he said.

St. Louis outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill were at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., where the Cardinals and Miami Marlins share the complex. Last week, Mets star Max Scherzer was at the ballpark, too, as part of the negotiating teams working on a new collective bargaining agreement.

"It's good to be back, to be out here, fans, everything. Back is all you can ask for," Marlins outfielder/first baseman Garrett Cooper said as he drove away.

"I'm glad it all came together and we're going to finish 162 games. That was big for a lot of people just to play a full season in front of everybody and to be back here with covid and all that stuff past us. Just to have a normal 162 games is big for us," he said.

On this day, with temperatures in the 80s under partly sunny skies on Florida's east coast, most everyone seemed ready to turn the talk from the CBA to ERAs and RBI.

"Fans have been through quite a bit lately," Texas Rangers president Jon Daniels said.

Said Yankees slugger Luke Voit: "I just didn't want to lose fans. They deserve for us to be out there already."

Arizona Diamondbacks' players workout during the first day of baseball spring training, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)



