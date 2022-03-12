



DEAR CAR TALK: I deliver Meals on Wheels to senior citizens in my community. Should I leave my car running when I take a meal to the door, or turn it off?

Some stops are to the door and right back to my car. On other stops, I visit a little while, generally no more than five minutes. I live in Iowa, so some days, my heater is on, some days my air conditioning. Sometimes both in the same day. — Jill

DEAR READER: Whether you're delivering meals or babies, the answer is the same. You should shut the car off every time.

In the old days, when cars had sloppy, old carburetors and there were only three TV networks to watch, stopping and starting a car used more gasoline than letting it run briefly.

So, in those days, if you were stopping for a minute, it didn't really make sense to shut off the engine.

But that hasn't been true since the 1980s. Now cars use computerized fuel-injection systems to precisely meter every drop of fuel, and there's absolutely no fuel penalty for stopping and restarting the car. On the contrary, you now use more fuel by letting it run.

You also create more pollution by letting the car run while you're inside apologizing for the overcooked ham.

And you really don't need to worry about the starter or battery. They're durable enough to make many starts every day. In fact, newer cars with automatic start-stop systems are designed to restart hundreds of times a day.

As for your comfort, if you make a five-minute visit, the temperature inside the car is not going to change significantly in that time. Within a minute of restarting, the inside temperature will be right back to where you want it.

So, in my book, you're already an angel, Jill, for delivering meals for folks who need them. So go ahead and go for double-angel-plus status by reducing pollution and saving fuel during your deliveries.

■ ■ ■

DEAR READERS, I get so many more questions from you than I can answer, that I'm trying something new once in a while.

I'll try to address several of your letters that have quick answers. Enjoy.

DEAR CAR TALK: You answered a question from the guy with a Toyota who was annoyed that his tires called for 29 psi instead of "a nice, even, easy to remember number" like 30 psi.

I'm surprised you didn't point out that the "annoying" 29 psi is a "nice, even, easy to remember" 200 kPa in the metric system that the rest of the civilized world uses now. — George

DEAR READER: Dang. I hate it when we're not the center of the universe!

You're absolutely right, George. Much of the world uses the metric measure for pressure, which is the Pascal (or kPa, the kilopascal).

That's why we now recommend that every American driver always carry a programmable calculator with a 12-digit screen in their glove compartment. Thanks for the note, George.

DEAR CAR TALK: My 2020 Kia Soul just had a 15,000-mile service. The dealer mechanic said it should have a "fuel-induction system" service for $150. The car has had no problems at all. It sounds like a scam to me ... is it? Thanks. — Penny

DEAR READER: Yes. It sounds like a "money induction service" for the dealership, Penny.

They want to clean your electronic throttle. But unless your car is performing poorly or your owner's manual specifically calls for that service at 15,000 miles (in which case it would have been included in your 15,000-mile service), you shouldn't need anything now except an oil change. And a car wash.

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a question for you, but I think I know the answer.

I have a 2002 Toyota Tundra. Overall, it runs great and looks very good considering I've had it for 20 years.

I had planned on keeping it forever, but I'm afraid forever is here. The right front strut broke recently, and while having both struts replaced, they told me it won't pass inspection now. They said the brake lines, fuel lines, steering gear box and frame were badly rusted.

Is it time to say goodbye to my old friend? — Tom

DEAR READER: Yes. Condolences, Tom.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



