Coach K advances to ACC final one last time

NEW YORK -- Mike Krzyzewski's last ACC Tournament will end in the final game.

Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils and their retiring Hall of Fame coach advanced to the ACC championship with an 80-76 victory Friday night.

AJ Griffin, who went to high school just north of New York City in White Plains, scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal Coach K's 22nd appearance in the ACC title game.

Krzyzewski has won a conference-record 15 ACC championships, but he is trying hard to move the focus away from his farewell tour and onto his players.

"I'm trying to get away from all that, it's really too much," Krzyzewski said. "It's their season. It's all about them. I don't want to be a distraction to them. They only get it once. I've had it numerous times."

Kameron McGusty scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes (23-10), who beat the Blue Devils (28-5) on the road earlier this season and appear to be in solid shape for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The size and strength of the Blue Devils in the paint was hard to handle for the Hurricanes. Banchero, coming off a poor shooting game in a win against Syracuse that also went down to the wire, was 8 for 10 from the floor with almost all of his damage coming inside.

"I was just out there playing, but doing it aggressively," the star freshman said.

But Krzyzewski has been complaining about Duke's defensive play recently and this was another soft performance on that end -- until the last five minutes.

McGusty and Jordan Miller (17 points, 11 rebounds) got plenty of good looks on mid-range jumpers and near the rim. The two combined to shoot 19 for 35 as the Hurricanes finished 47 percent from the floor.

Sam Waardenburg made a corner three-pointer for Miami with 5 minutes left that tied the score at 65 with 5:00 left. The 'Canes then went more than four minutes without another field goal.

Wendell Moore Jr. made two free throws for Duke with 58.6 seconds left to put the Blue Devils up 72-69.

Duke nudged the lead up to 77-71 with more free throws before another corner three-pointer by Waardenburg cut the lead to 3 with 16.7 seconds left, but the Hurricanes never got another chance to tie or take the lead.

The Hurricanes led by as many as 11 in the first half, but Griffin scored 12 consecutive points late for Duke and Jeremy Roach closed the half with a full-court dash and layup to tie it at 36.

Duke last won the ACC Tournament in 2019 with Zion Williamson. The Blue Devils also won the first ACC Tournament played in Brooklyn in 2017.

VIRGINIA TECH 72,

NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 59

Darius Maddox, Keve Aluma and Virginia Tech dominated No. 25 North Carolina to advance to the ACC championship game for the first time -- and prevent another matchup between the Tar Heels and rival Duke.

Maddox scored 20 points and was 4 for 5 from three-point range and Aluma had 18 points for the Hokies (22-12), who will try to become the second team to win the ACC Tournament with four victories in four days.

Third-year Coach Mike Young's team has been rolling since losing five games in January. The Hokies have won 12 of 14 to put themselves in position to win an ACC championship and maybe earn an NCAA at-large bid no matter what happens against Duke.

PAC-12

Arizona tops Colorado

LAS VEGAS -- Azoulas Tubelis had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Justin Kier added 13 points and No. 2 Arizona pulled away late to beat Colorado 82-70.

Arizona played without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who sprained his right ankle in the closing seconds of an 84-80 win over Stanford in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats (30-3) had a good offensive flow in the first half with Kier running the show, but weren't nearly as efficient through most of the second.

Arizona gradually stretched the in the closing minutes and used a 7-0 run to go up 78-65 with just over a minute left.

No. 4 seed Colorado set a Pac-12 record with 16 three-pointers, but went 8 for 30 on two-pointers to miss out on a chance to play in consecutive Pac-12 title games. The Buffaloes went on a 12-2 run to erase a nine-point halftime deficit, but went into an offensive funk as Arizona started to stretch the lead.

Jabari Walker led Colorado with 19 points, but had just two in the second half.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

Houston rallies

FORT WORTH -- Fabian White Jr. had 18 points with eight rebounds and 18th-ranked Houston overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Cincinnati 69-56 in an American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game.

White had two jumpers and fellow first-team All-AAC forward Josh Carlton also added two baskets in a 12-0 run for the Cougars (27-5) that put them ahead to stay during a stretch when Cincinnati suddenly couldn't make a shot.

It was the fourth AAC Tournament in a row in which Cincinnati and Houston played each other. The previous three had been in championship games, with the Bearcats winning in 2018 and 2019 before the Cougars won 91-54 for last year's title after the 2020 tournament was called off because of the covid-19 pandemic.

This time, the eighth-seeded Bearcats (18-15) had to play a first-round game for the first time in their nine AAC Tournaments, and beat East Carolina 74-63 on Thursday to play the top-seeded Cougars.

Jamal Shead had 15 points and seven assists for the Cougars, and Kyler Edwards had 12 points.

Kevin Cross (Mills High School) had 18 points and nine rebounds as Tulane beat Temple 69-60. DeVon Baker added 15 points and Jaylen Forbes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (14-14). Sion James had 9 points, 9 assists and 5 blocks. Hysier Miller scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (17-12). ... Kendric Davis had 24 points as SMU easily beat Tulsa 83-58. Marcus Weathers had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU (23-7). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and seven rebounds. Michael Weathers had 12 points and seven blocks. Sam Griffin had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-20). Jeriah Horne added 12 points. Darien Jackson had 11 points.

CONFERENCE USA

Top seed North Texas falls

FRISCO, Texas -- Keaston Willis and Cobe Williams scored 12 points each and third-ssed Louisiana Tech's defense stifled top-ranked North Texas in a 42-28 win in the Conference USA Conference Tournament semifinals.

Louisiana Tech held North Texas to 36 points on 24.1% shooting en route to a 42-36 win. Both marks represented season bests for the Bulldogs.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 12 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (24-9).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Louisiana Tech totaled 21 second-half points, the lowest of the season for Louisiana Tech, while the 13 first-half points for North Texas marked the fewest of the season for North Texas.

Thomas Bell had 10 points for the Mean Green (24-6). Abou Ousmane added 11 rebounds.

Jordan Walker made a layup for an 11-point lead with 15 seconds left in triple overtime and UAB beat Middle Tennessee 102-98. Walker finished with 40 points and Michael Ertel scored a season-high 26 points for UAB (26-7). Quan Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Dishman scored a career-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for the Blue Raiders (23-10).

