COLUMNIST: A No-Fly Zone is no solution for artillery

Our news screens recycle Volodymyr Zelenskyy's weeks of frustration that the United States and NATO would not provide the "No-Fly Zone" that could help Ukraine stay safe, or at least survive. We tense with rage, but understand, as our president and other NATO leaders explain that if our military enforces a No-Fly Zone it means shooting down nuclear Russia's jets--and that could plunge us into a nuclear World War III.

But very few of us heard what two retired U.S. army generals--both frequent TV network analysts--had to say, separately, Wednesday afternoon and late that night.

At lunchtime, retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling said the crater he saw on his screen looked like "a long-range strike" by ground-launched artillery or missiles. "The majority of these strikes are being conducted by artillery and missiles," Gen. Hertling said. The trigger is being pulled by a soldier who could be many miles away from the target. "So a No-Fly Zone is no panacea," he added. "This is the Russian way of war."

Late that night, retired Gen. Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmett said those war-torn homes, apartments, schools and hospitals we'd been looking at were mainly victims of "continuing fire from hundreds of ground-launched rockets and missiles." Most were fired from 12 to some 60 miles away from their targets, he said. A No-Fly Zone would not affect those deadly assaults.

Then on Thursday, C-SPAN provided wall-to-wall coverage of the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual hearing in which the semi-famous and not-at-all famous heads of all the intelligence agencies delivered their assessment of the national security threats America faces. Congressional fact-finding investigations often turn out to be stages for political posturing and eye-glazing finders of few facts.

This time was the exception. And perhaps the most globally meaningful facts were found during an exchange late in the hearing, initiated by perhaps the Senate's most meaningful and reasonable figure who does not maneuver to twirl in the spotlight. Maine's certifiably independent Sen. Angus King began asking the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, about what is causing all the damage such as that Ukraine hospital attack that has shaken the world.

And the DIA head replied: "It is a combination of mostly missiles and artillery and mobile rocket launchers." Gen. Berrier added that the Russian air force "is having a tough time" flying missions over Ukraine now, as defensive anti-aircraft weapons supplied by the U.S. and others in NATO seem to be having an effect.

"So the talk about a No-Fly Zone wouldn't really impact what's causing the damage?" Sen. King pressed. " . . . A No-Fly Zone wouldn't inhibit missiles, rockets and artillery?"

Lt. Gen. Barrier replied: "That is correct."

And now you know the rest of the story that has so dominated the news coverage on both sides of the Atlantic.