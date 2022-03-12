Dillard back for final attempt at state title

There's plenty to celebrate in reaching the state final, but that doesn't ease the pain when that final game ends in a loss.

Defeat was hard to accept for Farmington and all-state guard Carson Dillard after the Lady Cardinals fell 68-54 to 4A-1 Conference rival Harrison in the Class 4A state championship game last season in Hot Springs. It was the fourth meeting of the season between the teams, and each team won twice.

But it was the Harrison girls who posed for pictures in front of a championship banner while the Farmington girls looked on dejectedly.

"Whenever that happened, the whole atmosphere, then getting interviewed afterward and going home, I was really upset," Dillard said. "But I used that as incentive for this year. It pushed me harder to do everything I could to help us get back to the state finals."

Dillard and her teammates will get another chance to bring home a plaque when Farmington (34-1) meets Nashville (33-2) in tonight's Class 4A girls state championship game at 6 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The game is technically Farmington's third consecutive season to reach the state final, but the game two years ago was cancelled because of covid-19 concerns and the Lady Cardinals were declared co-champions with Star City, the other finalist.

Dillard contributed off the bench as a sophomore that season for Farmington. She'll ended her career as a two-year starter and senior leader for the Lady Cardinals, who've won 22 consecutive since losing in December to Winnsboro, Texas.

Dillard averages 16.3 points per game, which is second on the team to junior center Jenna Lawrence, who averages 18.3. Dillard scored a game-high 28 points when Farmington defeated Prairie Grove 67-40 in the semifinals.

"It's been a joy to watch Carson's progression as a player," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said of Dillard. "She's always had this will to win and she's an unbelievable competitor. Every year since her sophomore year, she's added another facet to her game. She's relentless in her work ethic and she's a kid that loves the big moments."

Dillard contributed mostly as an outside shooter as a sophomore. While she's still a dynamic three-point shooter, the 5-7 guard frequently attacks the basket and scores inside against taller players. For the season, Dillard shoots 43% from the field, including 36% from three-point range, and she connects on 87% of her free throws.

"I've definitely improved and I think that has a lot with maturing and understanding the game more," said Dillard, who will continue her basketball career at Southwestern Oklahoma State, where she'll reunite with Trinity Johnson, her former teammate at Farmington. "There's also been a lot of training and work involved."

Farmington was already pegged as one of the top contenders this season based off past success under Johnson. But Farmington received a major boost when Lawrence, a 6-3 center with long-range ability, decided to transfer to Farmington after leading Melbourne to a third straight Class 2A state championship

Lawrence, who had committed to the University of Arkansas, has meshed well with the other Farmington stars like Dillard, Megan Hernandez, Morgan Brye, and Reese Shirey.

"I was definitely shocked when I first heard about Jenna because that's a big-time move-in," Dillard said. "She's a great person, great player, and having a 6-3 post helps a lot, offensively and defensively."