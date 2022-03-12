Drone’s Croatia path ends in crash

ZAGREB, Croatia -- A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the alliance's "integrated air and missile defense tracked the flight path of an object which subsequently crashed in Zagreb."

A statement issued by Croatia's government said the "pilotless military aircraft" entered Croatian airspace from neighboring Hungary at a speed of 430 mph and an altitude of 4,300 feet.

"According to information I have so far, this flying object was Russian-manufactured; we are not sure whether it belongs to the Russian or Ukrainian army," Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said. "[It] arrived in Croatia from the direction of Hungary, and according to [Hungarian] Prime Minister Orban, it arrived to Hungary from the direction of Romania."

The government said an official criminal investigation will be launched and that NATO was informed.

The crash means that the large drone flew for at least 350 miles over Croatia, Hungary and Romania, all members of the Western military alliance.

Military experts of The War Zone online magazine said the aircraft is likely a Soviet-era Tu-141 "Strizh" reconnaissance drone that must have severely malfunctioned. It said Ukraine is the only known current operator of the Tu-141.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry adviser Markian Lubkivskiy was quoted by Interfax news agency as denying the drone that crashed in Croatia was Ukrainian. He blamed Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Zagreb said the drone was made in Ukraine and that Russian forces stopped using Tu-141s since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said parts of the flying object were scattered in several locations. He said initial findings indicated it was an accident.

"No one was hurt, and that is good fortune," said Tomasevic. "It is a relatively big object. ... It is amazing that no one was hurt."

Information for this article was contributed by Dusan Stojanovic, Jovana Gec, Raf Casert, Stephen McGrath and Justin Spike of The Associated Press.

Police inspect site of a drone crash in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, March 11, 2022. A drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries, Croatian authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)



