EDITORIAL: Hair trigger

The comment by Volodymyr Zelenskyy--"I need ammunition, not a ride"--will go down with "We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets" as one of the most recognized rallying cries in world history. Just above "Nuts" during the Battle of the Bulge. (See Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, 101 Airborne, and his reply to the Germans about surrendering.) And just below "Remember the Alamo!"

President Zelenskyy's bravery in staying in Ukraine will also be noted. But even he seemed to understand that the West and NATO are in no position to directly fight the Russians. When President Zelenskyy met, virtually, with all those U.S. lawmakers this past week and asked for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, even he seemed to be resigned that such a thing could never happen.

Russia might not be an economic giant (with a GDP smaller than Italy's) but it still has nuclear weapons on standby. And its president, who is seemingly more and more backed against a wall.

The West, the United States, and NATO will do what they can to help the Ukrainians defend their democracy. But the emphasis has to be on the word "can." This is a dangerous dance for the free world. Like slow-dancing around a cobra on the ground.

Which is why the MiG rejection.

This past week, the Polish government came up with the idea of giving Ukraine's air force its MiG-29 fighter jet stockpile to help defend Ukrainian skies. After a few hiccups, the United States swiftly rejected that plan.

As the major contributor to NATO, the U.S. gets a say in these things. Especially when the MiGs were to be transferred to a U.S. Air Force base in Germany first. And the Poles would need another supply of American fighters to "backfill" their transfer of the MiGs to Ukraine.

"Secretary [Lloyd] Austin thanked the minister for Poland's willingness to continue to look for ways to assist Ukraine," a Pentagon spokesman said, "but he stressed that we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian air force at this time, and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody, either."

NATO can't be dragged into this war directly. How would it be better to trade fighting around Kyiv with a nuclear winter everywhere? Mr. Putin has already told his country that the economic sanctions the West has put on his country amount to a declaration of war. And it has been no secret that NATO and the United States is sending defensive weapons into Ukraine by the thousands. So far, NATO has sent 17,000 anti-tank missiles. Every one of them is meant to kill Russians.

This is a very delicate dance. With a cobra. And the cobra is spitting mad.

Poland didn't help by making the plan public. There are some who think the Polish government did so for its own domestic audience. Poland could be the next nation in Vladimir Putin's crosshairs, so the Polish government may want to signal to its people that it's doing what it can to stop him at step one, in Ukraine.

Politico reports that the offer from Poland caught the Americans completely by surprise.

And CNN, of all outlets, reported that the Biden administration hasn't been on the same page lately--and the world needs it on the same page just now. At least if the administration plans to lead. Secretary of State Antony Blinken endorsed the MiG idea early in the week before the Pentagon stepped in to nix the deal. Who's manning the administration's Zoom meetings?

This delicate dance has to be handled perfectly. Otherwise the worst could happen.