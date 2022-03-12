Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Break out the Pepto

Well, here we go again, politics and religion. Today, I choose politics. Blah, blah, blah. I am an intelligent woman, but today, I'm just not in the mood for all the rhetoric. We don't live in the days of the pilgrims or whenever the electoral voting method was "invented."

Do you really think that our votes matter? I am of the opinion that they don't. I would love to see zero voters show up at the polls. Do you really think that Congress has our best interests at heart? Of course not. Surely by now Americans know that they will tell you exactly what you want to hear.

Barack Obama has been a pretty decent president with the exception of the big-dog bailouts--they are showing immense profits and should pay every dime back. As long as Republicans and Democrats disagree on everything, we will never see significant change.

I am so tired of the Bill Clinton bashers. Balancing the budget--now that was significant change. I get sick of people talking about his lies about Monica Lewinsky. Surely no one is naïve enough to think he was the only president with sexual indiscretions. Our government lacks common sense, period. People seem to forget that Obama walked into one hell of a mess left over by George W. Bush.

We are known as a super-power nation. Yeah, right. We are super at sticking our nose in other countries' business, spending billions that we don't have.

I have to go and take some Pepto-Bismol now. I wonder why.

DEBRA WILEY

Sherwood