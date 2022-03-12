Follow live: Arkansas-Texas A&M in SEC Tournament semifinals

15:49, 1H - Texas A&M 6, Arkansas 2

The Razorbacks did not get off to a great offensive start in the first few minutes on Friday, and the same is true today.

The Aggies have a four-point lead early thanks to a pair of threes from Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki. Texas A&M is 2 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 beyond the arc.

Au'Diese Toney, the star of Arkansas' win vs. LSU, has a layup for the Razorbacks' lone bucket. Outside of him, Arkansas is 0 of 4 shooting and 0 of 3 from deep.

Toney and Jaylin Williams each have turnovers. Williams tossed the ball out of bounds on the Razorbacks' first possession.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks have won 15 of their last 17 games dating back to Jan. 12. They won their first game at the SEC Tournament 79-67 over LSU on Friday, advancing to face the Aggies for the first time in the event.

Toney returned from injury and finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Tigers. In two games against Texas A&M this season, he has averaged 10.5 points and 6 rebounds.

Notae scored 19 points on 4 of 14 shooting against LSU, but made 10 of 13 free throws. The 10 makes were his second most in a game this season.

In the last five games, Notae is putting up 20.6 points per game and has hit nine threes.

The Razorbacks own the No. 1 defense in terms of efficiency in SEC games at 93.1, per KenPom. They are No. 2 in two-point field goal defense and No. 4 defending the three-point line.

For the season, Arkansas is the No. 14 defense nationally, allowing 91.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M’s starters: Wade Taylor, Tyrece Radford, Manny Obaseki, Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman.

Since falling to 15-10 overall after a road loss at Auburn, the Aggies have won seven of their last eight games. On Friday, they took down the Tigers in the quarterfinal round with an impressive 67-62 win.

Radford scored a game-high 19 points, Jackson added 17 points in 22 minutes and Coleman recorded a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with 3 assists. Taylor also scored nine points and had seven rebounds.

Texas A&M has held its last three opponents to 25% or worse from three-point range. The Aggies, too, limited Auburn to its third-worst offensive efficiency rating of the season on Friday.

Buzz Williams’ team is another high-steal opponent for the Razorbacks. For the season, Texas A&M has the third-best steal percentage nationally (14.3%) and No. 8 defensive turnover rate (24.1%), according to KenPom.

Taylor, who scored 25 points at Arkansas on Jan. 22, holds a 4.1% steal rate and Jackson’s is 3.7. Jackson is averaging 14.5 points in two games against the Razorbacks, and he had two blocks vs. Auburn.

Coleman has scored 17 points per game in his last four outings, including 19 per game at the SEC Tournament. He has two double-doubles in those games and finished with five steals vs. Florida.