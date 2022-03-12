Getting it straight

Overall federal spending in the first five months of the budget year, which began Oct. 1, at $2.28 trillion was down 8.1% compared with the same period a year ago, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. And economists are projecting that the federal budget deficit for 2022 will be about half the size of the $2.78 trillion deficit recorded for 2021. An article in Friday's editions incorrectly described both figures.