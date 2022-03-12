Girl safe as police hunt for suspect

A 10-month-old girl who was missing after a Friday morning vehicle crash in the area of West 28th Avenue in Pine Bluff was found safe, but police are trying to track down the man who was accused of fleeing from the scene with the baby.

Arkansas State Police reported on social media Friday morning that Tobias Wilson was seen fleeing with baby Trinity Wilson in his arms after a wreck at about 4 a.m., while another injured adult was left at the scene.

Pine Bluff police Detective Keith Banks said Tobias Wilson turned Trinity over to a relative, who took the baby into the care of police. Trinity was "technically" in foster care but was with the mother on a trial basis before the crash, Banks said. Trinity is now in the care of the Department of Human Services, Banks added.

The mother was the injured adult in the crash, the detective said.

Tobias Wilson said he would turn himself in to Pine Bluff police at 3 p.m. but never showed up, Banks said about an hour later. Police have been looking for him, and authorities said they expect to charge him with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Tobias Wilson is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Pine Bluff police at (870) 541-5300.

The circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation, Banks said.