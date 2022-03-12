Gravette Chamber hosts ‘Boots and Bowties’ gala

GRAVETTE -- The 2022 Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce "Boots and Bowties" gala was held March 3 at Legacy Ranch southeast of Gravette.

The event, which was postponed from Feb. 5 due to weather, brought out a large crowd. Tables were decorated with centerpieces of rustic rounds of wood topped with candles and floral arrangements.

Guests arrived at 6 p.m. and enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors while locating their tables. Bob Kelley gave an opening prayer before guests entered the buffet line. Smith & Betts Barbecue prepared the meat dishes, Hard Luck Cafe the side dishes and Granny's Simple Blessings the desserts. The Recreation Parlor served beverages.

After dinner, chamber president Steve Harari welcomed those in attendance and thanked all who had helped to make the event a success.

Harari introduced Mayor Kurt Maddox, who gave a brief overview of city projects including the remodeling and recent opening of the new city hall. Maddox spoke about meeting a woman visiting the area from Grove, Okla., who complimented the city and its downtown area and who said if she were to move anywhere, she would like to move to Gravette.

Harari shared the chamber's new mission statement and told about the chamber's new mobile app. He outlined several chamber activities, told of upcoming speakers and announced plans for the first chamber golf tournament, which will be held Oct. 1 at Scottsdale in Bella Vista. He introduced his fellow officers, JW Smith, vice-president; Sundee Hendren, treasurer; and Nicole Jowers, secretary. The chamber has grown from 38 members to 55 members during Harari's presidency.

Harari then presented awards. He shared profiles of each of the five Pioneer Award nominees, Dodie and Louise Evans, Ken Austin, Dr. Ty Russell, Bob Kelley and Karen Benson. Dodie and Louise Evans were honored as Pioneers of the Year at the gala. Other award winners included Gravette Nutrition, Business of the Year; Steve Martinez, Citizen of the Year; and Grumpy's Peace, Love & Coffee, Chamber Member of the Year.

Harari said nominations were taken for the various awards, then the top five nominees in each category were placed on a ballot and the public was able to vote for their choices for a period of six weeks. The custom-made wooden award plaques were made by the 'Ol Loggin Sawmill of Gravette, owned by Jake Latvala, and engraved by The Cuttin' Edge, another Gravette business owned by Paula and Joe George.

Dodie Evans, a Sulphur Springs native, and Louise Kelley, from Beaty, were married in 1960. After living in Rogers for two years, where Dodie worked for Press Publishing Co., they purchased the Gravette News Herald in 1964 and moved home to Gravette, where they owned and operated the newspaper until 1986. Dodie later returned as editor of the newspaper for a few years, and Louise, who had operated the House of Beauty before their marriage, opened a gift shop, PSII, in the old Bank of Gravette building on Main Street.

During their years in Gravette, both Dodie and Louise have been involved in numerous activities and organizations. Dodie has been active in the Jaycees, Gravette Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis. He was also a City Council member. He served on Gravette's Bicentennial committee and the committee which started the efforts to bring about the Civic Center and swimming pool. He was active in organizing the town's first library and also served on the Benton County Quorum Court.

Louise worked alongside her husband in the newspaper office until it was sold and also did many years of research on the history of Gravette. She, along with other Centennial Committee members, compiled the city's centennial history book, which was published in 1993. She has also been a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission and has served on the Gravette Historical Museum Commission since its formation. Both were active in the Nebo Chapter of Eastern Star and are active members of Gravette United Methodist Church.

The chamber pie auction again provided a popular conclusion to the evening. Auctioneer Dwayne Craig conducted the auction with lively bidding and more than a little friendly competition among guests for some of the pies. Proceeds from the event totaled $12,150 to be used for future activities. The highest-selling pie brought $775. Jeff Houpe bought the coconut cream pie, donated by the Bank of Gravette.