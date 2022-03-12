Grounds crew willing, Hogs plan to play today





FAYETTEVILLE -- The weather forecasters being proven correct by predicting Friday's snow, the No. 7 Arkansas baseball team will attempt to resume a four-game set with Illinois-Chicago today at 2 p.m.

The University of Arkansas (9-3) won its season-high fourth straight game by rallying for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Flames (4-7) to complete a doubleheader sweep Thursday.

If today's game can be played, the Arkansas grounds crew will have turned in a strong day's work at Baum-Walker Stadium, given the several inches of snow that fell in the area Friday, starting shortly after sunrise and extending to the mid-afternoon.

"Our grounds people are going to be out here trying to keep it from accumulating," Coach Dave Van Horn said late Friday.

"They're just going to try and keep taking it down. We've got the tarp on, and they'll probably run some heated air under that and keep that rolling and just really try to keep knocking it down, scooping, shoveling, whatever they do."

Head groundskeeper Zachary Severns and his crew worked extensively to make the Baum-Walker Stadium surface playable for the rest of the weekend. They also had new challenges with the shadow of the new Hunt Center creating a collection spot for the snow and ice the region experienced just before the season opener.

Arkansas improved to 7-2 at Baum-Walker Stadium with the doubleheader sweep with yet another modified lineup while raising its team batting average seven percentage points to .261.

Batting in the leadoff spot for the first time, sophomore third baseman Cayden Wallace homered Friday and bumped his batting average up to a team-high .362 with eight RBI. Wallace's move to leadoff from the two hole made him the final Razorback to occupy a different spot in the batting order as Van Horn continues to tinker with the lineup.

Catcher Michael Turner had a big day at the plate and in the field and is now hitting .359 with 2 home runs and a team-high 14 RBI. Chris Lanzilli (.342, 6 RBI) joins that pair as the Hogs' only .300-hitting regulars.

There's a big gap between Lanzilli and Zack Gregory (.273, 1 HR, 3 RBI) and the rest of the lineup. Shortstop Jalen Battles doesn't have a big average, but he leads the club with three home runs and has driven in seven runs.

Robert Moore (.267, 1, 8) and Brady Slavens (.231, 2, 6) are struggling a little right now, while Peyton Stoval (.225, 1, 6) went 3 for 7 with 2 RBI in the doubleheader to raise his average.

Arkansas has announced freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (2-1, 2.93 ERA) as its starter for today, while Illinois-Chicago has not announced its likely starter.

The Flames have not used potential starters in 6-0 left-hander Sam Menegat (0-0, 1.50 ERA in 10 innings) and 6-2 right-hander Cristian Lopez (1-0, 1.43 in 7 2/3 innings) yet this weekend.

Van Horn said Severns and the grounds crew were on standby to work as long as needed Friday.

"I think they're going to brush it a little bit," Van Horn said. "He said he'd stay until it stopped if he had to, so he could be out here a long time tomorrow.

"It's going to be really cold in the morning on Saturday. Both teams are planning on doing all of our pregame warmup work in the indoor facility. We might not even take in and out, and hopefully the field will be ready to go at 2 o'clock when we throw the first pitch."

According to weather.com, the overnight low in Fayetteville was forecast as 15 degrees. The temperature is expected to exceed freezing by noon at 34 degrees, with a projection of 39 degrees and sunny at first pitch heading toward a high of 42.

More News

College baseball

Illinois-Chicago at No. 7 Arkansas

WHEN 2 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Illinois-Chicago 4-7; Arkansas 9-3

STARTING PITCHERS Illinois-Chicago TBA; Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (2-1, 2.93)

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Illinois-Chicago, 2 p.m

SUNDAY Illinois-Chicago, 12:30 p.m

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Grambling State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Grambling State, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

*SEC game





Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace (shown) hit a home run in Friday’s victory over Illinois-Chicago, which bumped his batting average up to ateam-high .362 this season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





