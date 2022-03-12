IN THE GARDEN: Rose of Sharon can be planted year-round, but variety availability best in spring

Q: What is the best time of the year to plant rose of Sharon? We had several at our previous home in north Texas. I have wanted to add a couple to our backyard, but I don't know when to plant them. The spot I have in mind is on the north side of our yard and is partially shaded by a large tree. Will rose of Sharon do OK with that kind of light, or do I need to find a spot with more sun?

A: Rose of Sharon, or althea, will bloom best in full sun, but as long as it gets at least four to six hours of sunlight a day you should see blooms. There are a lot of new varieties of altheas available now in a wide range of colors. They bloom all summer and are one of my favorite summer-flowering plants. As soon as you can find them for sale in Northwest Arkansas, you can plant. This is a tough performer and could be planted almost year-round, but the best availability of varieties could be in the spring as plant shipments start arriving.

■ ■ ■

Q: My grandmother passed away in the fall, and the family is selling the old home place. There are hundreds of daffodils on the farm, and we would love to have some to give to family members as a piece of her past. She loved them so much. I know this must be a horrid time to move them since they are in full bloom, but we won't have access to the place in the fall, when I know they are planted. What can we do?

A: Actually digging and dividing or transplanting existing daffodils is best done in the spring -- so you know where they are. In the fall, they are dormant and you run the risk of damaging the bulbs as you go digging. You have a few options. The best one -- if they are blooming well -- is to wait six to eight weeks after they have finished flowering to dig them up. Then you can cut the foliage off and replant in the new landscapes, or dry them, store them in a cool, dry place for the summer and then plant the dry bulbs in the fall. Either should produce excellent results. If you need to move them sooner than that, then dig them up, put them in a container with soil for transport and plant them with the foliage attached; let the leaves die down on their own in their new location. It is the period immediately after bloom when they set the energy to produce the flowers for the next season. If there are other shrubs or perennials that you want to salvage from her yard, this is also an ideal time to do that. The plants can wilt after transplant, but keep them watered and they should bounce back. These pass-along plants are always a treasure and a living legacy.





Q: I got a little gung-ho and planted tomato seeds the first of January. They are getting leggy inside, and I know it is way too early to plant them outdoors. Is there any way I can salvage them and hope for good results in April?

A: Transplant them to larger containers and use artificial light over them. Unless you have a greenhouse, there is typically not sufficient light indoors to keep tomatoes bushy. When you upgrade them to a larger pot, you can actually plant them deep in the container and cover up part of the stem. That is something that tomatoes will tolerate better than most plants. Fertilize lightly, but light will be your biggest factor for success.

■ ■ ■

Q: I have been growing roses for a number of years. Last fall, we had a major infestation of blackspot due to the warm, humid weather. As the roses start to leaf out this spring, I'm worried that the blackspot will only be worse because the spores are still on the ground. Is there a preventive treatment that I could apply to kill the spores as part of my spring pruning?

A: Sanitation is the most important thing you can do. Rake up the old mulch; remove all the spent foliage and pruning material. Apply fresh mulch. As the roses start to grow and leaf out, start a spray program for black spot. There are numerous ways to treat. Some like the granular all-in-one rose treatment that fertilizes and treats for insects and diseases. Others prefer to fertilize separately and use a fungicide on a regular program, but they only use insecticide as needed. Start off with prevention, and hopefully you won't have an issue. It is always preferred to prevent rather than trying to control after the disease shows its ugly head.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com