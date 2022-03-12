• Kathy Stevens, 65, was jailed by Clearwater, Fla., police as the suspected "hugging bandit," a woman who's been embracing older men around the Tampa Bay area and then helping herself to their wallets, authorities said.

• Mike McDaniel, a TV reporter in New Orleans, tweeted, "Welp ... looks like I'm not shaving before the noon newscast today" as a blackout interrupted his routine, with Entergy later blaming a bird for damaging an electrical substation and putting 10,000 customers in the dark.

• Mayor Ray Knowis of Tullahoma, Tenn., credited a skilled workforce as the city was honored in Washington for its role supporting Arnold Air Force Base as one of five Great American Defense Communities.

• Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who recently recovered from covid-19, will not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, asking Prince Charles to fill in, but Buckingham Palace said she plans to keep her other engagements, including in-person audiences.

• Matthew Santonastaso, a state representative in New Hampshire, declared that "National divorce is going to happen; it's inevitable, and we have an opportunity to get ahead of this," but the House voted 323-13 to kill a proposal that would have allowed state voters to decide whether to secede from the U.S.

• Moshe Porat, 75, a former dean of Temple University's business school, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for a scheme to falsely boost the school's rankings.

• Toby Price, 46, assistant principal of Gary Road Elementary in Jackson, Miss., is fighting to get his job back after reading "a funny, silly book" to the second graders, only to be fired for what his termination letter described as "a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment" over his choice of "I Need a New Butt!"